Avidrone Aerospace Exhibits Flagship 210TL Tandem Drone Integrated with Iris Automation's Casia Onboard Detect and Avoid Technology at IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, Canada Pavilion stand 11-C11 - Iris Automation is showcasing its innovative Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) Casia system with partner and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technologies leader Avidrone Aerospace at this week's IDEX exhibition.

Avidrone 210TL Full ISO Rev B

Avidrone Aerospace manufactures the world's only commercialized tandem rotor, electric powered, fully automated helicopter UAV system. Specializing in fully automated, heavy payload drones for cargo delivery, medical resupply, and airborne sensors, the Avidrone 210TL tandem rotor lifts payloads and performs cargo deliveries up to 35lbs (16kg). The acoustically quiet VTOL aircraft is capable of complete Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations without a human pilot required.

Iris Automation is a computer vision technology company pioneering the development of advanced detection systems used to help provide DAA capabilities that enable safe drone operations including scalable Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions. Casia technology combines software and hardware onboard the UAS which detects other aircraft, classifies them, makes intelligent decisions about the threat they pose, and then triggers an alert to the remote pilot while automating maneuvers to safely avoid collisions.

IDEX (www.idexuae.ae) is the only international defense exhibition and conference in the MENA region demonstrating the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors of defense. IDEX takes place biennially at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) , which is centrally located in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for commercial drones; operations unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' DAA system runs entirely onboard Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), allowing them to fly safely at long distances and without human intervention. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Iris is recognized by AUVSI as the number one Technology and Innovation Leader for 2020. Visit www.irisonboard.com.

About Avidrone Aerospace

Since 2007, Avidrone Aerospace has been developing and manufacturing unmanned rotorcraft and autopilot control systems for government, defense, and commercial applications. As specialists in unmanned cargo delivery, proprietary flight control technologies, and sensor payload integration, Avidrone brings cost-saving, innovative solutions to new aerial applications across the globe. Created and led by world-renowned aviation experts and technology innovators, Avidrone develops and manufactures end-to-end, automated unmanned aircraft systems and products ranging from small multi-rotors to large rotorcraft over 500kg. Visit www.avidrone.com

Contact:

Iris Automation

Ann O'Leary

P: +1 650 996 0778

E: 291802 @email4pr.com

Follow us

Facebook: irisautomation

Instagram: @iris.automation

LinkedIn: @iris-automation

Twitter: @iris_automation

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBpXemgfSiCGm6z05vQAjbA/featured

Avidrone Aerospace Incorporated

291802 @email4pr.com

Region of Waterloo International Airport

251 Jetliner Court

Breslau, ON Canada

P: +1 519 804 3317

Follow us

Twitter: @avidrone

LinkedIn: avidrone

https://www.youtube.com/c/AVIDRONEAerospaceInc

SOURCE Iris Automation

Related Links

http://www.irisonboard.com

