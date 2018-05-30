AvidXchange Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

This year's Partner Award winners include:

Rent Manager (Industry ERP Partner of the Year – Most New Customers Added)

Oracle NetSuite (Platform ERP Partner of the Year – Most New Customers Added)

MRI (ERP Partner of the Year – Most Payments Sold)

RKL eSolutions (VAR Partner of the Year – Most Payments Sold)

RSM (VAR Partner of the Year – Most Deals Sold)

Maner Costerisan (Rookie of the Year – Most Payments Sold)

InnoVergent (Rookie of the Year – Most Deals Sold)

"AvidXchange is focused on the quality of the partnerships we cultivate, aligning with those who share a common goal of creating efficiencies for businesses and having a passion for customer success. Our partner channel is growing dramatically, over 100% year over year, based on the strong demand for invoice capture, workflow approvals, and payment automation," explains Bob Lewis, VP, Strategic Channels and Alliances at AvidXchange.

"Our Value Added Resellers and Accounting System/ERP partners all have one thing in common: innovate to change the game. I'd like to congratulate all of our 2018 winners for their commitment and passion to delivering results over the past year. We look forward to continuing our success together," states Lewis.

Partners were nominated based on meeting and/or exceeding their sales and marketing goals, in addition to sharing AvidXchange's core values in being passionate about customer success, winning as a team, and innovating to change the game.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange™ revolutionizes the way companies pay their bills. Serving more than 5,500 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange is an industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning multiple industries including Real Estate, Financial Services, Energy, and Construction. AvidXchange has been recognized as the top software company in North Carolina by the North Carolina Technology Association, one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years, ranked among Deloitte's Fast 500 this past year, and was recently named the top 100 technology companies in North America by Red Herring. In the midst of record growth, AvidXchange has remained true to its most valued competitive advantage—its people. AvidXchange has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte for eight consecutive years. For more information, contact us at 800.560.9305 or info@AvidXchange.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidxchange-announces-partner-of-the-year-award-winners-300656366.html

SOURCE AvidXchange

Related Links

http://www.avidxchange.com

