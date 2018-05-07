AvidXchange™ CEO Named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Finalist in the Southeast

Recently named 2017 Business Person of the Year and one of the Most Admired CEOs by the Charlotte Business Journal, Michael Praeger decided to build a software company in Charlotte, N.C., 18 years ago. Today, that business is the largest software company in Charlotte and North Carolina's most well-funded startup, with over 1,100 employees and more than 5,500 customers in North America.

"For me the term 'entrepreneur' is more than just a descriptor, it's who I am. Since my early college days when I started my first business, I realized that I really enjoyed bringing a vision to life and creating job opportunities for people. AvidXchange has definitely been my most successful startup, and it really isn't much of a startup these days. As I look at our new corporate campus materializing at the AvidXchange Music Factory and the hundreds of new faces that join our team each year, I am in awe of everything that AvidXchange has become," commented Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. "I have always believed in the power of creating a strong network, and I am so fortunate for the community of entrepreneurs that have shared their successes and failures with me over the years and collectively helped us to better leaders and innovators. I am also incredibly thankful for amazing colleagues, coworkers, and family that have supported me and served as a source of inspiration throughout my career. I am truly honored to be a finalist for EY Entrepreneur of the Year and represent the City of Charlotte," added Praeger.

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation.

In the Southeast, sponsors also include regional platinum sponsors King & Spalding and PNC Bank, and regional silver sponsor Chatham Financial.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange™ revolutionizes the way companies pay their bills. Serving more than 5,500 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange is an industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning multiple industries including Real Estate, Financial Services, Energy, and Construction. AvidXchange has been recognized as the top software company in North Carolina by the North Carolina Technology Association, one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years, ranked among Deloitte's Fast 500 this past year, and was recently named the top 100 technology companies in North America by Red Herring. In the midst of record growth, AvidXchange has remained true to its most valued competitive advantage—its people. AvidXchange has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte for eight consecutive years. For more information, contact us at 800.560.9305 or info@AvidXchange.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/sgm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidxchange-ceo-named-an-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2018-finalist-in-the-southeast-300643524.html

SOURCE AvidXchange

Related Links

http://www.avidxchange.com

