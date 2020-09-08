AvidXchange launches Boost your Business Program to help the middle market find new growth through AP and payments automation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange, the leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market, has launched a new Boost your Business Program to help more companies quickly and cost-effectively automate their AP. With no setup or configuration fees and support from the industry's most comprehensive onboarding services team, the initiative helps businesses transition to electronic invoicing and payments in less than 45 days with a savings of up to $10,000. Finance teams participating in the program also receive a dedicated project manager and free virtual learning resources through the AvidXchange Academy, equipping them with all the right tools to automate while learning AP best practices that enable their company to operate more efficiently.

AvidXchange's Boost your Business Program delivers a complete invoice-to-pay solution that replaces outdated, paper-heavy AP processes with automated invoice ingestion, approval workflows and e-payments, giving middle market finance departments more visibility, security and control over how they pay bills. By eliminating time consuming, manual tasks like handing off paper invoices for approval or mailing paper checks, businesses have the ability to reallocate resources to more strategic initiatives that support stability and rebuilding for future growth.

"Three out of four businesses have adopted new technologies during the pandemic because they know investing wisely in core operations is key to creating new growth in 2021," said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. "We conceptualized this new program specifically for companies that are still burdened by antiquated back office processes. By helping them shift to e-invoicing and e-payments, we're pivoting their entire finance team to focus on what really matters right now – bolstering the balance sheet for the year ahead."

After automating with AvidXchange, customers continue to receive support from dedicated services teams, including a 400-person supplier services team that alleviates the burden of fielding payment inquiries and maintaining supplier payment preferences so AP managers can focus on more value-add tasks. AvidXchange offers multiple e-payment options through the AvidPay Network of more than 680,000 suppliers, helping customers minimize the need to send paper checks by paying via virtual card or AvidPay Direct (APD), AvidXchange's enhanced ACH option.

AvidXchange customers can also continue learning through the AvidXchange Academy long after implementation to ensure their success with AP and payments automation. A virtual hub designed to help middle market finance teams grow and connect from home, the AvidXchange Academy offers on-demand resources, formal training programs and a community of fellow customers so users can earn valuable CPE credits and grow their careers, all while discovering how to maximize the benefits of their AvidXchange solutions.

AvidXchange is the industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for mid-market businesses. Founded in the year 2000, AvidXchange processes over $140 billion transactions annually across its network of more than 680,000 suppliers, transforming the way 6,000 customers in North America pay their bills. AvidXchange is distinguished as a global fintech unicorn and one of the fastest growing technology companies in the U.S. with 1,500 employees supporting customers across seven office locations. For more information, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

