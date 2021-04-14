AvidXchange launches new purchase order functionality for leading middle market accounting systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange , the leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today announced new purchase order (PO) capabilities for Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Oracle NetSuite and Intuit QuickBooks. Businesses leveraging these accounting systems now have the ability to match purchase orders, invoices and receipts in AvidXchange's AP automation solution, helping to reduce manual touchpoints and create more flexible approval workflows so finance teams can pay bills more efficiently.

AvidXchange connects with widely-used middle market accounting systems to create an end-to-end platform for spend management. With three-way PO matching functionality and bi-directional API integrations, data is automatically synced across all solutions without the need for AP managers to manually enter invoice information. This saves time and helps to minimize payment errors while giving businesses more visibility and control within their accounting system of record.

"When middle market businesses look to automate, technology that complements their accounting system and flexes to match existing approval processes makes the transition faster and easier compared to building a custom integration from scratch," said Michael Praeger, CEO of AvidXchange. "That's why we've cultivated a partner ecosystem that offers 180 pre-built integrations, so we can help middle market finance teams curate a technology stack that meets their unique needs and removes the paper from their payments without disrupting daily operations."

"When deciding on an AP automation tool, it was an easy decision to choose AvidXchange because we knew it partnered well with Sage Intacct," said Karen Russell, CAO and Vice President of Accounting at Oryx Midstream Services. "Now, our company has doubled in size and we haven't missed a payment deadline. We would never have been able to support the volume of work if we hadn't become more efficient through automation with AvidXchange."

Automating AP and payments with AvidXchange allows businesses to go paperless, cut costs and make payments from anywhere, at any time. Utilizing one of AvidXchange's 180 accounting system integrations, finance teams can implement a scalable solution that supports future growth while automatically syncing with critical data and processes on day one.

AvidXchange is the industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for mid-market businesses. With 1,500 employees supporting 6,000 customers across North America, AvidXchange processes over $140 billion transactions annually with more than 680,000 suppliers paid through its network. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

