AvidXchange Partners with Premier Community Bank to Bring AP Automation to HOA Management Customers

"Management companies and board members face a daunting challenge of paying vendors securely and on time," stated Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. "We are proud to partner with Premier Community Bank to bring automation and payment innovation to their large and growing HOA customer base in central Florida. We value Premier Community's focus on association services - an area where AvidXchange has been a true pioneer."

The benefits to Premier Community and AvidXchange are considerable. Premier Community's Association Services team adds another innovative technology that allows HOA managers to reduce costs and save time while allowing their board members increased security and control in paying bills. It is estimated that 75 percent of property payments to vendors today are still processed manually by paper check. AvidXchange, through the partnership with Premier Community, gains a financial institution partner that has a reputation for a customer-focused approach to HOA management companies.

"AvidXchange, with hundreds of HOA management companies as customers, is the acknowledged leader in AP automation and payments to associations. This was an easy choice for us," said James Bradley, EVP and Director of Association Services, Premier Community Bank. "Our managers gain a solution that fundamentally improves the operations of their business, and we gain a HOA-industry software partner that is committed to our success."

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange™ revolutionizes the way companies pay their bills. Serving more than 5,500 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange is an industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning multiple industries including Real Estate, Financial Services, Energy, and Construction. AvidXchange has been recognized as the top software company in North Carolina by the North Carolina Technology Association, one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years, ranked among Deloitte's Fast 500 this past year, and was recently named the top 100 technology companies in North America by Red Herring. In the midst of record growth, AvidXchange has remained true to its most valued competitive advantage—its people. AvidXchange has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte for eight consecutive years. For more information, contact us at 800.560.9305 or info@AvidXchange.com.

About Premier Community Bank of Florida

Premier Community Bank of Florida is a full-service community bank headquartered in Bradenton, Florida. Premier has approximately $245 million in assets and operates four financial centers located in Bradenton, Parrish and Venice, Florida. Premier is dedicated to serving businesses, professionals and consumers while offering a full array of retail, commercial and community association banking (HOA/Condo) services.

In the last two years, Premier Community Bank's is being recognized as a top emerging competitor in the community association (HOA/Condo) banking space. The Chief Executive Officer of Premier Community Bank Jim Kuhlman has built and sold multiple banks with community association's being at the centerpiece. He has once again built a formidable team of community association bankers to take nationally their community association banking promise of "easy to work with and easy to switch to."

For additional information about Premier, visit www.pcbfl.bank.

