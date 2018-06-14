AvidXchange Selects Profisee to Support Data Management Initiatives

In order for AvidXchange to create a centralized repository of cleansed, consolidated and trusted data, they needed to consider a new data management partner focused on low total cost of ownership with unlimited records and lower ongoing maintenance costs. AvidXchange selected Profisee as its data management partner because of its flexible architecture, workflow, superior matching engine and golden record management functionality.

Len Finkle, Profisee CEO states, "We are very fortunate and pleased to partner with incredible customers like AvidXchange, and support their revenue growth goals with our fast time to market and low total cost of implementation solution."

About Profisee

Profisee is a leading enterprise data management company that makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Our unique, Profisee Advantage™ approach allows companies to leverage enterprise multi-domain data management capability, without limits on users, data volume or sources. Our customers have the freedom to choose their deployment; with the flexibility to deliver on premise, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model. Profisee's unique Total Cost Ownership model leads the master data management industry. This has provided the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating by accelerating and exceeding customer expectations.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange revolutionizes the way companies pay their bills. Serving more than 5,500 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange is an industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning multiple industries including Real Estate, Financial Services, Energy, and Construction. AvidXchange has been recognized as the top software company in North Carolina by the North Carolina Technology Association, one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years, ranked among Deloitte's Fast 500 this past year, and was recently named the top 100 technology companies in North America by Red Herring. For more information, contact us at 800.560.9305 or info@AvidXchange.com.

