AvidXchange Tech Rising Summit builds momentum in bridging the digital divide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange, the leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market, will continue its mission to address the digital divide by hosting the first-ever AvidXchange Tech Rising Virtual Summit in partnership with SHARE Charlotte on Thursday, Feb. 25. Bringing together local government officials, public school representatives, business leaders, non-profits and members of the community, the event is the next step in AvidXchange Tech Rising's charge to create a digitally equitable Charlotte, acting as a forum for education and action to help break down barriers to technology access in the city.

More than 14 percent of households in Mecklenburg County have no internet access and an additional seven percent have only mobile internet or dial-up service, making it nearly impossible for students in these homes to complete schoolwork while learning virtually. To help close this technology gap and support economic mobility through technology resources, AvidXchange launched Tech Rising. In the first six months of the program, nearly 2,000 laptops were distributed to local students and 23 corporate partners signed on to support the initiative including Lowe's, Honeywell, Duke Energy and Wells Fargo.

"As we continue to build momentum behind Tech Rising, we're creating a space for leaders to come together to solve the digital divide challenge in our community," said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. "I've witnessed the reaction of a student receiving their very first laptop and the impact it can have on their access to opportunities. Our hope is that through Tech Rising, we can enable more of those opportunities by putting technology resources into the hands of those who need it most."

"Our role in the community is to be a connector between local nonprofits and the business community to help foster relationships that can lead to impactful solutions," said Melissa Hovey, Marketing Director of SHARE Charlotte. "SHARE Charlotte is excited to partner with AvidXchange to bring together this important event to help foster a digitally equitable Charlotte."

For more information on the AvidXchange Tech Rising Virtual Summit, visit www.techrisingclt.org.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is the industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for mid-market businesses. With 1,500 employees supporting 6,000 customers across North America, AvidXchange processes over $140 billion transactions annually with more than 680,000 suppliers paid through its network. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

SOURCE AvidXchange

Related Links

www.avidxchange.com

