Avient Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results; Initiates Full-Year 2026 Financial Guidance

Fourth quarter sales increased 2% to $761 million and full-year sales increased 1% to $3,260 million; foreign exchange had a favorable sales impact of 3% on the fourth quarter and 1% for the full year

Fourth quarter and full-year GAAP EPS of $0.18 and $0.89 compared to $0.52 and $1.84 in the prior year

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $0.56 represents 14% growth over the prior year quarter primarily driven by organic sales growth in the Specialty Engineered Materials segment and company-wide productivity initiatives

2025 full-year adjusted EPS of $2.82 represents an increase of 6% over the prior year, driven by adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 50 bps to 16.7% and lower interest expense

Strong operating cash flow generation of $302 million for the full-year 2025 supported debt repayment of $150 million during the year

2026 full-year adjusted EPS expected to range from $2.93 to $3.17; representing 4% to 12% growth over 2025

CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), an innovator of materials solutions, today announced its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2025. Fourth quarter and full-year GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $0.18 and $0.89, compared to $0.52 and $1.84 in the prior year, respectively.

The company noted that full-year 2025 GAAP EPS includes special items of $1.27 (see attachment 3) and $0.66 of intangible amortization expense (see attachment 1). Full-year 2025 adjusted EPS was $2.82 compared to $2.66 in the prior year.

"I am pleased with our team's strong execution, which helped us deliver 14% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter. Our focus on driving profitable mix and productivity helped expand adjusted EBITDA margins in the quarter by 80 basis points to 15.5%," said Dr. Ashish Khandpur, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation.

Commenting on full year 2025 results, Dr. Khandpur, said, "We delivered adjusted EPS of $2.82, within the initial range of $2.70 and $2.94 projected at the beginning of the year amid an ongoing volatile macroeconomic backdrop in 2025. Our team remained steadfast in its focus on delivering value for our customers while reducing costs through productivity measures, and on preserving and prioritizing the use of cash. We also bolstered our innovation pipeline and continued to invest surgically in our prioritized growth areas, in alignment with our strategy. All these measures enabled 50 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion for the full year, strengthened our balance sheet through debt reduction, and advanced our company strategy."

2026 Outlook

"Demand conditions are expected to remain mixed as we start 2026, and while we are optimistic for improving macro trends, we are not relying on it to deliver earnings growth. We expect the carryover impact of our 2025 initiatives and continued focus on productivity and cash preservation to enable earnings growth in 2026, should the demand environment not improve," said Jamie Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Avient Corporation.

"We are projecting first quarter adjusted EPS to be $0.81, which reflects 7% growth over the prior year quarter," added Ms. Beggs. "Our full-year forecast for 2026 is an adjusted EBITDA range of $555 to $585 million, representing 2% to 7% growth, and adjusted EPS range of $2.93 to $3.17, representing 4% to 12% growth. We also expect to deliver free cash flow in excess of $200 million in 2026. This free cash flow, combined with our strong balance sheet cash position, will provide us with greater flexibility for cash deployment in the future," said Ms. Beggs.

Dr. Khandpur added, "As I close out my second full year with Avient, I'm very pleased with the progress our team has made to execute our strategy. We have now delivered two consecutive years of adjusted EPS growth and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, while consistently improving our balance sheet leverage. Continued momentum and investments in our prioritized high profit portfolios, a much richer and differentiated innovation pipeline, focus on productivity, along with a relatively optimistic demand outlook, provide us with confidence to continue our earnings and margin growth trajectory into 2026."

Webcast Details

Avient will provide additional details on its 2025 fourth quarter and full-year results, as well as its 2026 full-year outlook during its webcast scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2026.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking on the webcast link here. Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at avient.com/investors, or here, to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN. This information is required to access the conference call. The question and answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors/events-presentations immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include organic performance (which excludes the impact of foreign exchange), adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and each business segment and to allocate resources.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, environmental remediation costs and associated recoveries, mark-to-market adjustments on pension and other post-retirement obligations, acquisition-related charges, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Attachment 1

Avient Corporation

Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income attributable to Avient common shareholders and diluted adjusted

earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Avient common shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate

comparability of results. Further, as a result of Avient's strategic shift to an innovator of materials solutions, it has completed several

acquisitions and divestitures which have resulted in a significant amount of intangible asset amortization. Management excludes

intangible asset amortization from adjusted EPS as it believes excluding acquired intangible asset amortization is a useful measure

of current period earnings per share. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for

comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating

results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have

limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared

in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial

measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS(1)

$

EPS(1)















Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 16.9

$ 0.18

$ 48.3

$ 0.52 Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3) 19.3

0.21

(18.0)

(0.20) Amortization expense, after-tax 15.1

0.17

14.8

0.17 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 51.3

$ 0.56

$ 45.1

$ 0.49



(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS(1)

$

EPS(1)















Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 81.9

$ 0.89

$ 169.5

$ 1.84 Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3) 116.4

1.27

15.9

0.17 Amortization expense, after-tax 60.7

0.66

59.5

0.65 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 259.0

$ 2.82

$ 244.9

$ 2.66



(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding

Attachment 2

Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Sales $ 760.6

$ 746.5

$ 3,260.2

$ 3,240.4 Cost of sales 531.0

487.0

2,244.6

2,183.7 Gross margin 229.6

259.5

1,015.6

1,056.7 Selling and administrative expense 190.0

173.9

812.1

727.4 Operating income 39.6

85.6

203.5

329.3 Interest expense, net (22.8)

(25.5)

(98.6)

(105.6) Other income, net 7.7

3.2

6.8

1.1 Income before income taxes 24.5

63.3

111.7

224.8 Income tax expense (7.3)

(14.8)

(28.1)

(54.1) Net income 17.2

48.5

83.6

170.7 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.3)

(0.2)

(1.7)

(1.2) Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 16.9

$ 48.3

$ 81.9

$ 169.5















Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic: $ 0.18

$ 0.53

$ 0.90

$ 1.86 Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted: $ 0.18

$ 0.52

$ 0.89

$ 1.84















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.2750

$ 0.2700

$ 1.0850

$ 1.0425















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 91.6

91.4

91.5

91.3 Diluted 91.8

92.2

91.8

92.0

Attachment 3

Avient Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation $ (12.5)

$ (4.6)

$ (21.2)

$ 1.0 Environmental remediation costs (3.9)

(6.8)

(23.4)

(35.0) Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs —

34.7

2.0

34.7 Impact on cost of sales (16.4)

23.3

(42.6)

0.7















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring and employee separation costs (15.4)

(2.6)

(27.2)

(9.2) Legal and other (1.6)

(0.3)

(3.2)

(10.4) Cloud-based enterprise resource planning system impairment —

—

(86.3)

— Acquisition related costs —

—

—

(2.5) Impact on selling and administrative expense (17.0)

(2.9)

(116.7)

(22.1)















Impact on operating income (33.4)

20.4

(159.3)

(21.4)















Interest expense, net - financing costs —

—

(2.0)

(2.3)















Pension and post retirement mark-to-market adjustments and other 9.1

3.5

9.1

3.6 Impact on other income, net 9.1

3.5

9.1

3.6















Impact on income before income taxes (24.3)

23.9

(152.2)

(20.1) Income tax benefit (expense) on above special items 4.3

(5.8)

35.1

6.1 Tax adjustments(2) 0.9

(0.1)

0.9

(1.9) Noncontrolling interest activity $ (0.2)

$ —

$ (0.2)

$ — Impact of special items on net income $ (19.3)

$ 18.0

$ (116.4)

$ (15.9)















Diluted earnings per common share impact $ (0.21)

$ 0.20

$ (1.27)

$ (0.17)















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:













Diluted 91.8

92.2

91.8

92.0

(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results. (2) Tax adjustments include the net tax impact from non-recurring income tax items and certain adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves and valuation allowances.

Attachment 4

Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 510.5

$ 544.5 Accounts receivable, net 435.0

399.5 Inventories, net 367.2

346.8 Other current assets 88.2

131.3 Total current assets 1,400.9

1,422.1 Property, net 988.8

955.3 Goodwill 1,757.6

1,659.7 Intangible assets, net 1,492.4

1,450.4 Operating lease assets, net 85.6

89.1 Deferred income tax assets 194.7

81.3 Other non-current assets 105.6

153.2 Total assets $ 6,025.6

$ 5,811.1







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 0.5

$ 7.7 Accounts payable 410.0

417.4 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 435.8

331.0 Total current liabilities 846.3

756.1 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,922.6

2,059.3 Deferred income taxes 285.7

260.4 Other non-current liabilities 584.7

405.7 Total non-current liabilities 2,793.0

2,725.4







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Avient shareholders' equity 2,374.2

2,313.8 Noncontrolling interest 12.1

15.8 Total equity 2,386.3

2,329.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,025.6

$ 5,811.1

Attachment 5

Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Operating activities





Net income $ 83.6

$ 170.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 185.9

179.7 Cloud-based enterprise resource planning system impairment 71.6

— Deferred income tax benefit (45.4)

(23.8) Share-based compensation expense 9.1

15.4 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable (18.3)

(15.2) Decrease (increase) in inventories 0.6

(13.7) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (27.6)

0.3 Decrease in pension, retirement benefits and deferred compensation (11.3)

(34.3) Increase (decrease) in restructuring obligations 24.9

(24.8) Decrease in environmental obligations (4.8)

(11.2) Decrease (increase) in environmental insurance receivable 34.0

(34.0) (Decrease) increase in incentive accruals (24.0)

31.0 Accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net 23.3

16.7 Net cash provided by operating activities 301.6

256.8







Investing activities





Capital expenditures (106.6)

(121.9) Proceeds from plant closures 12.9

3.4 Other investing activities (3.3)

(2.1) Net cash used by investing activities (97.0)

(120.6)







Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term borrowings —

650.0 Payments on long-term borrowings (150.3)

(660.9) Cash dividends paid (98.8)

(94.0) Payments on withholding tax on share awards (4.1)

(6.4) Debt financing costs (3.9)

(9.6) Net cash used by financing activities (257.1)

(120.9) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 18.5

(16.6) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (34.0)

(1.3) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 544.5

545.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 510.5

$ 544.5

Attachment 6

Avient Corporation

Business Segment Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Operating income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the segment level does not include: special items as defined

in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based

compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief

operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 466.0

$ 467.7

$ 2,034.2

$ 2,046.5 Specialty Engineered Materials 295.5

279.7

1,231.3

1,196.8 Corporate (0.9)

(0.9)

(5.3)

(2.9) Sales $ 760.6

$ 746.5

$ 3,260.2

$ 3,240.4















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 152.3

$ 152.6

$ 682.2

$ 681.1 Specialty Engineered Materials 94.2

84.2

376.8

374.9 Corporate (16.9)

22.7

(43.4)

0.7 Gross margin $ 229.6

$ 259.5

$ 1,015.6

$ 1,056.7















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 93.7

$ 92.8

$ 380.9

$ 384.9 Specialty Engineered Materials 55.2

49.6

213.2

207.7 Corporate 41.1

31.5

218.0

134.8 Selling and administrative expense $ 190.0

$ 173.9

$ 812.1

$ 727.4















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 58.6

$ 59.8

$ 301.3

$ 296.2 Specialty Engineered Materials 39.0

34.6

163.6

167.2 Corporate (58.0)

(8.8)

(261.4)

(134.1) Operating income $ 39.6

$ 85.6

$ 203.5

$ 329.3















Depreciation and amortization:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 22.5

$ 21.9

$ 89.2

$ 87.5 Specialty Engineered Materials 22.3

21.0

88.2

82.1 Corporate 2.3

2.5

8.5

10.1 Depreciation and amortization $ 47.1

$ 45.4

$ 185.9

$ 179.7















Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization (EBITDA):













Color, Additives and Inks $ 81.1

$ 81.7

$ 390.5

$ 383.7 Specialty Engineered Materials 61.3

55.6

251.8

249.3 Corporate (55.7)

(6.3)

(252.9)

(124.0) Other income, net 7.7

3.2

6.8

1.1 EBITDA $ 94.4

$ 134.2

$ 396.2

$ 510.1 Special items, before tax 24.3

(23.9)

152.2

20.1 Interest expense included in special items —

—

(2.0)

(2.3) Depreciation and amortization included in special items (0.6)

(0.3)

(1.8)

(1.5) Adjusted EBITDA $ 118.1

$ 110.0

$ 544.6

$ 526.4

Attachment 7

Avient Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management

believes that this measure is most useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance.

In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of Avient's annual incentive plans and is used in debt covenant

computations. Senior management believes this measure is useful to investors because it allows for comparison to Avient's performance in

prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across

periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be

considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of

these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income: 2025

2024

2025

2024















Sales $ 760.6

$ 746.5

$ 3,260.2

$ 3,240.4















Gross margin - GAAP 229.6

259.5

1,015.6

1,056.7 Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 16.4

(23.3)

42.6

(0.7) Adjusted gross margin $ 246.0

$ 236.2

$ 1,058.2

$ 1,056.0















Adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales 32.3 %

31.6 %

32.5 %

32.6 %















Operating income - GAAP 39.6

85.6

203.5

329.3 Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 33.4

(20.4)

159.3

21.4 Adjusted operating income $ 73.0

$ 65.2

$ 362.8

$ 350.7















Adjusted operating income as a percent of sales 9.6 %

8.7 %

11.1 %

10.8 %



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income – GAAP $ 17.2

$ 48.5

$ 83.6

$ 170.7 Income tax expense 7.3

14.8

28.1

54.1 Interest expense, net 22.8

25.5

98.6

105.6 Depreciation & amortization 47.1

45.4

185.9

179.7 EBITDA $ 94.4

$ 134.2

$ 396.2

$ 510.1 Special items, before tax 24.3

(23.9)

152.2

20.1 Interest expense included in special items —

—

(2.0)

(2.3) Depreciation & amortization included in special items (0.6)

(0.3)

(1.8)

(1.5) Adjusted EBITDA $ 118.1

$ 110.0

$ 544.6

$ 526.4















Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales 15.5 %

14.7 %

16.7 %

16.2 %



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS(1)







Net loss attributable to Avient common shareholders $ (20.2)

$ (0.22) Special items, after-tax 75.7

0.82 Amortization expense, after-tax 14.5

0.16 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 70.0

$ 0.76



(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding

SOURCE Avient Corporation