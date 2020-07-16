Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend
Jul 16, 2020, 16:13 ET
CLEVELAND, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty and one-quarter cents ($0.2025) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on October 8, 2020, to stockholders of record on September 18, 2020.
About Avient
Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2019 pro forma revenues of $4.0 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:
- Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
- Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
- Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses
Avient employs approximately 9,100 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care® and a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.avient.com.
To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.
SOURCE Avient Corporation