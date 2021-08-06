Avient Elects Neil Green and Ernest Nicolas to Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading global provider of sustainable and specialized material solutions today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Neil Green and Ernest Nicolas as independent directors. The appointments increase the number of directors to 12 and expand the Board's global expertise in two functional areas – digital technology and global supply chain.

"I am excited to welcome both Neil and Ernest to our Board of Directors," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation. "I can't think of two more important areas of expertise to add to our Board right now than digital technology and supply chain, and our new directors' accomplished backgrounds and leadership will be invaluable to Avient."

Mr. Green, 51, is Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Otis Worldwide Corporation, a global manufacturer of people moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. In this capacity, he is responsible for the company's digital strategy and execution, leading efforts on cloud adoption, mobility, data science, cyber security and innovative new technology developments to improve product development, service and manufacturing. He previously served 24 years at Intel Corporation in various engineering, sales, general manager and executive roles, including an assignment in Beijing, China. Mr. Green earned a bachelor's of science in electrical engineering from Purdue University and a master's of science in technology management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Green said, "I'm pleased to be joining the Avient board as a new director. The company has an exciting track record of success expanding its sustainable solutions portfolio, and leveraging digital technology will play an important role in accelerating growth. I look forward to playing a role in helping the company achieve its future goals and deliver for stakeholders."

Mr. Nicolas, 44, is Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation. In this global leadership role, Mr. Nicolas has overall responsibility of the integrated supply chain for Rockwell Automation, which includes supply chain planning, strategic sourcing, manufacturing operations, logistics, customer care and enterprise quality. He joined Rockwell in 2006 and has held numerous leadership positions in operations and supply chain, including responsibility for manufacturing in the Asia Pacific region while based in Singapore. Before joining Rockwell Automation, he held supply chain, manufacturing engineering and manufacturing operations positions with General Motors for nine years. Mr. Nicolas holds a bachelor's of science in manufacturing systems engineering from Kettering University, as well as an MBA in operations management and master's degree in manufacturing systems engineering, both from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Mr. Nicolas commented, "The world is experiencing first-hand the importance of supply chain leadership. I look forward to joining the Board and adding my experience in this regard. More broadly I'm excited to join a team that emphasizes sustainable solutions, while taking care of its employees and customers as a Great Place to Work®."

