Avient Expands 2030 Sustainability Goals and Highlights ESG Impact in Latest Sustainability Report

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading global provider of sustainable and specialized material solutions, today announced the availability of its latest sustainability report. The online publication is available at www.avient.com/sustainability.

"This year's report highlights the exceptional work our team has been doing as a world-class sustainable organization," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation. "It offers the most comprehensive story of our company yet, in terms of our culture, who we are as Avient, and how our products are accelerating the growth of sustainable solutions. I encourage all of our stakeholders to read it."

The report includes highlights and information related to each of Avient's four cornerstones of sustainability – People, Products, Planet and Performance. Specific areas of note in this year's report are as follows:

Sustainable solutions are expected to grow 8-12% per annum as consumers demand more eco-conscious materials

Enhances disclosures on key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) topics

Provides performance updates on 2030 Sustainability Goals

Commits to operational carbon neutrality and 100% renewable energy by 2050

Announces Avient's participation in U.N. Global Compact and alignment with U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

Introduces latest Employee Resource Group (EMBRACE), focused on attracting and retaining racially diverse talent

Recognizes Avient as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with expected 2021 revenues of $4.6 to $4.7 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

