Avient Expands Sustainable Solutions Portfolio with Acquisition of Magna Colours Ltd.

CLEVELAND, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a global provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, today announced it has acquired Magna Colours Ltd. ("Magna"), for $48 million. Magna is a market leader in sustainable, water-based inks technology for the textile screen printing industry. The MagnaColours® materials will join Avient's existing specialty inks portfolio, alongside prominent brands such as Wilflex® and Rutland®.

"Magna represents an important investment in sustainable solutions, as brand owners seek alternatives to legacy technologies," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and CEO, Avient Corporation. "We are thrilled to have Magna join Avient. We expect our collective inks portfolio will grow substantially as the threat of COVID subsides, people can safely attend sporting and other live events in person, and travel increases."

Founded in 1978 and based in Barnsley, United Kingdom, Magna has pioneered the development of next-generation water-based ink technology that provides innovative and high-performance solutions for leading brands and screen printers. Its portfolio of water-based ink products offers sustainability benefits and unique characteristics without compromising performance.

Tom Abbey, Chairman of Magna, commented, "While growing Magna, I had a goal to revolutionize the industry and promote sustainable options – our proven technology accomplishes that. With Avient, I have found a leader aligned with our sustainability values to take us to the next level and truly globalize the business. Avient was the clear choice, and I'm thrilled for Magna to begin its next chapter."

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with expected 2021 revenues of $4.3 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

Forward-looking Statements

In this press release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. They use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial condition, performance and/or sales. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements include our ability to identify and evaluate acquisition targets and consummate acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our operations, such as Magna Colours, retain the management teams of acquired businesses, and retain relationships with customers of acquired businesses; our ability to achieve the strategic and other objectives relating to the acquisition of Clariant's Masterbatch business, including any expected synergies; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that could adversely impact the availability of credit already arranged and the availability and cost of credit in the future; the effect on foreign operations of currency fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; the current and potential future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial position or cash flows; changes in polymer consumption growth rates and laws and regulations regarding plastics in jurisdictions where we conduct business; fluctuations in raw material prices, quality and supply, and in energy prices and supply; production outages or material costs associated with scheduled or unscheduled maintenance programs; unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation and environmental matters; an inability to achieve the anticipated financial benefit from initiatives related to acquisition and integration working capital reductions, cost reductions and employee productivity goals; information systems failures and cyberattacks; and amounts for cash and non-cash charges related to restructuring plans that may differ from original estimates, including because of timing changes associated with the underlying actions. The above list of factors is not exhaustive.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports on Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K that we provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

