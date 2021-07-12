Avient Provides Sustainable, Vibrant Color Technology in Fabrics for Eco-Conscious Consumers

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the clothes we wear to the upholstery in the cars we drive, color plays a major role in creating consumer appeal. However, the way color is added to fibers directly affects the sustainability of the final fabric. Conventional bath dyeing requires substantial amounts of water and energy, resulting in wastewater, chemical disposal, and carbon emissions.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a leading formulator of colors and additives for fibers colored using a process that eliminates conventional bath dyeing. Known as solution dyeing or spin dyeing, this process requires up to 90 percent less water and 60 percent less energy, reduces CO 2 emissions, and cuts down on chemical use. Solution-dyed fibers are created when polymers are mixed with a specialized colorant and additive masterbatch, then melted. The liquid is pushed through a spinneret to create colored fibers, and the resulting fabric needs no further dyeing.

"We at Avient are experienced and well-positioned in this technology, which represents a sustainable alternative to the way that fabrics are made, one that promises to conserve water and energy while reducing carbon emissions and chemical waste," said Walter Ripple, Vice President, Sustainability, Avient Corporation.

The global synthetic fibers market, including the use of recycled content, is projected to increase from $62.7 billion in 2021 to $99.8 billion by 2025, at a 6.6% CAGR, according to Grand View Research.* Solution dyeing currently represents only a fraction of this market, yet is forecasted to grow as textile producers and brand owners seek to become more sustainable to meet consumer and regulatory demand.

"We work with major brands and textile producers at our ten fully equipped fiber labs located strategically around the world," Mr. Ripple added. "From clothing, technical textiles, and automotive interiors to nonwovens and artificial turf, we enable fibers with brilliant, sustainable color and industry-leading performance."

* Synthetic Fibers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, Grand View Research, March 2021: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/synthetic-fibers-market

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with expected 2021 revenues of $4.3 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

SOURCE Avient Corporation

Related Links

https://www.avient.com

