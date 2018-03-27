Avigilon Adds Gender and Age to Avigilon Appearance Search Technology

Available in its upcoming Avigilon Control Center (ACC) 6.10 video management software, Avigilon Appearance Search technology will allow users to initiate a search for a person by selecting certain specific physical descriptions, including hair and clothing color, gender, and age. The new feature is designed to provide security operators enhanced speed and flexibility when conducting a search for a person.

"While investigating critical events, time is of the essence, and security operators are often provided physical descriptions of the people involved," said Dr. Mahesh Saptharishi, Avigilon's Chief Technology Officer. "Operators can now use those descriptions and, within seconds, the Avigilon Appearance Search AI engine can search all cameras across an entire site to find a person of interest."

ACC 6.10 is expected to be available in the second quarter of this year and is a free upgrade to current users of ACC 6.

To learn more about Appearance Search technology, please visit http://avigilon.com/products/video-analytics/avigilon-appearance-search/

For further details of the benefits and features of ACC 6, please visit http://avigilon.com/products/video-surveillance/avigilon-control-center/

For more information on product availability, please contact http://avigilon.com/contact-sales or come see the product demonstration at ISC West 2018, Sands Expo and Convention Center booth 22031, in Las Vegas, USA, from April 11 to 13, 2018.

About Avigilon

Avigilon Corporation provides trusted security solutions to the global market. Avigilon designs, develops, and manufactures video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.

© 2018, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON, the AVIGILON logo, TRUSTED SECURITY SOLUTIONS, AVIGILON CONTROL CENTER, ACC, and AVIGILON APPEARANCE SEARCH are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Keep current on Avigilon

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and view Avigilon videos on YouTube.

For further information:

Investor Enquiries:

Avigilon Investor Relations

T: (604) 629-5182

investors@avigilon.com

Media Enquiries:

Amy Day

Senior Manager, Global Communications

T: (604) 629-5182 x2625

media@avigilon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting intended product functionality, suitability and availability.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions that Avigilon's products will function as intended, will be free of unexpected defects, will be available when planned, and will be suitable for the intended users.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Avigilon's business, as more particularly described in the "Risk Factors" section of Avigilon's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2018, which is available under Avigilon's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, unforeseen events, developments or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Although Avigilon has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Avigilon. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Avigilon undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Avigilon Corporation

Related Links

www.avigilon.com

