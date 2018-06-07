Avigilon Adds Unusual Motion Detection Technology to H4 SL and Mini Dome Cameras

The addition of UMD technology in the H4 SL and H4 Mini Dome camera lines offers customers powerful artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at an entry-level price point. Without any predefined rules or set up, UMD technology continuously learns what typical activity in a scene looks like, and then detects and flags unusual motion. Through Avigilon Control Center (ACC) software, it allows operators to review large amounts of video faster by focusing their attention on the atypical events that may need further investigation.

"We believe that AI can benefit all of our customers regardless of project size, complexity or budget," said James Henderson, Avigilon's President and Chief Operating Officer. "By adding UMD technology to the H4 SL and Mini Dome camera lines, we've created an easy-to-install and cost-effective way to deploy advanced video analytics in any application."

All new H4 SL and Mini Dome cameras include UMD technology, which is supported by the upcoming release of ACC 6.10 video management software. A free firmware download is available for previously installed cameras.

To learn more about UMD technology, visit avigilon.com/umd.

For more information on product availability, please contact http://avigilon.com/contact-sales or come see the product demonstration at IFSEC 2018, ExCeL London stand E100, in London, UK, June 19-21, 2018.

About Avigilon

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, provides trusted security solutions to the global market. Avigilon designs, develops, and manufactures video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.

© 2018, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON, the AVIGILON logo, AVIGILON CONTROL CENTER, and ACC are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

