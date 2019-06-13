Avigilon AI Technology Selected to Protect Independent Express Cargo

To improve security throughout its Dublin site, which consists of 180,000 square feet of warehouses on a nine-acre site, Independent Express Cargo worked with integrator Usee.ie to install a complete Avigilon security solution. The new system features Avigilon Control Center (ACC) video management software , which provides security operators with a more efficient way to manage video from a central location.

ACC™ software also includes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and video analytics capabilities, including Avigilon Appearance Search ™ and Unusual Motion Detection technologies. Additionally, a combination of Avigilon cameras — including the H4 Pro , the H4 Multisensor and the H4A Bullet with self-learning video analytics — were deployed to achieve optimal coverage while allowing security operators to leverage the benefits of real-time analytics.

By implementing a complete Avigilon security solution that leverages advanced AI technologies, Independent Express Cargo has seen an increase in operational efficiencies and improved security of its sites, assets and resources.

"With complete security solutions from Avigilon, we have been able to increase the speed at which we can detect events across our sites," said Owen Cooke, director of Independent Express Cargo. "In the fast-paced environment of transportation logistics, this has dramatically increased efficiencies so that we can continue to focus on our number-one priority: our customers."

"Avigilon AI and analytics allow our customers to improve operations while maintaining system flexibility and ease of use," said Bernard Pender, chief executive officer of Usee.ie. "Choosing Avigilon helps us meet our client's goal of deploying a highly intelligent and user-friendly video security system."

