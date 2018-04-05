Avigilon Announces New Video Intercom Secured Entry System

The H4 Video Intercom integrates a 3 MP camera with a high-performance intercom and features exceptional wide dynamic range, low-light, noise reduction and echo-cancelling technologies for clear viewing and two-way communication with visitors.

Designed to help improve security and simplify everyday operations for security staff, the H4 Video Intercom is well-suited for applications such as retail stores, offices, hotels, and educational facilities. Combined with Avigilon Control Center video management software, this secured entry system enables operators to quickly and easily identify and communicate with a visitor before remotely granting access.

"For facilities like school campuses, securing main entry points is critical," said James Henderson, Avigilon's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We created the H4 Video Intercom so operators have a unified system to quickly communicate with and visually identify visitors before unlocking a door, or instantly locking down an entire facility."

The H4 Video Intercom is expected to be available for order in the second quarter of this year.

For more information on product availability, please contact http://avigilon.com/contact-sales or come see the product demonstration at ISC West 2018, Sands Expo and Convention Center booth 22031, in Las Vegas, USA, from April 11 to 13, 2018.

About Avigilon

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, provides trusted security solutions to the global market. Avigilon designs, develops, and manufactures video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.

© 2018, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON, the AVIGILON logo, TRUSTED SECURITY SOLUTIONS, and AVIGILON CONTROL CENTER are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Keep current on Avigilon

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and view Avigilon videos on YouTube.

For further information:

Media Enquiries:

Amy Day

Senior Manager, Global Communications

T: (604) 629-5182 x2625

media@avigilon.com

SOURCE Avigilon Corporation

Related Links

www.avigilon.com

