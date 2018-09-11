Avigilon Appearance Search Technology Integrates with Access Control Manager System

Unifying ACC™ software and Access Control Manager™ system, the new Identity Search feature will enable operators to quickly search for a person of interest across an entire site by their access control cardholder information and immediately view linked video clips of door activity. The operator can then use Avigilon Appearance Search™ technology to locate that person's current or previous location in the facility.

"We developed our new Identity Search feature so that our customers can quickly answer the questions 'who, what, where and when' and take decisive action," said Dr. Mahesh Saptharishi, Avigilon's Chief Technology Officer. "By combining our video surveillance, access control and AI technologies, we're providing our customers with a powerful and unified security solution to help them proactively monitor and secure their facilities."

For more information on product availability, please contact Avigilon sales . To learn more about the Identity Search feature and ACC software, please visit avigilon.com/acc or booth 2037 at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Sept. 25-27, 2018 for a product demonstration.

The Identity Search feature in ACC 6.12 software is expected to be available at the end of September and is a free upgrade to current users of ACC 6.

