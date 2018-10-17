Avigilon Expands Cloud Service Platform into Canada
The Avigilon Blue™ platform will provide Canadian security integrators and customers a new level of managed services for video surveillance
VANCOUVER, CANADA, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Avigilon Corporation ("Avigilon"), a Motorola Solutions company, today announced that Avigilon Blue, its cloud platform for video surveillance, is launching in Canada.
The Avigilon Blue platform is a secure end-to-end solution that enables security integrators to deliver analytics-driven video surveillance as a service. It features patented self-learning video analytics technology that is compatible with both legacy Avigilon and third-party ONVIF® compliant cameras.
Powerful and easy to use, the platform enables integrators to remotely connect to, manage and service more customer sites with fewer resources. It features alarm notification and subscription dashboards that create a simple and unified view of customer accounts, sites, devices and system health.
"Following a successful launch in the U.S., the Avigilon Blue platform continues to rapidly expand," said James Henderson, Avigilon's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to bring this cutting-edge solution to our Canadian integrators, helping them create a new recurring revenue business model while offering additional value to their customers."
With analytics-based event detection and notification, the Avigilon Blue platform provides customers the flexibility to self-monitor their sites and leverage professional monitoring services. It features easy and secure access to their video via mobile app or desktop browser, central station software integration, as well as system upgrades and new features that are pushed directly from the cloud.
The Avigilon Blue platform in Canada will leverage cloud services that are built, deployed and managed through trusted Microsoft Azure Canadian data centers, offering customers enterprise-grade security that adheres to national policy.
Avigilon Blue is expected to be available in Canada in December 2018.
For further benefits and features of Avigilon Blue, please visit avigilon.com/blue.
For more information on product availability, please contact avigilon.com/contact-sales.
About Avigilon
Avigilon Corporation provides trusted security solutions to the global market. Avigilon designs, develops and manufactures video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras and access control solutions. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.
© 2018, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON, the AVIGILON logo, the AVIGILON BLUE logo and AVIGILON BLUE are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. ONVIF is a trademark of Onvif, Inc. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
