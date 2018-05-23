Avigilon Manufacturing Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality standard that defines QMS requirements and performance. The standard assists companies to align quality with their wider business strategy, helping to improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement.

As part of the ISO 9001:2015 certification process, Avigilon engaged in a rigorous audit of its business processes and manufacturing facilities and has successfully demonstrated its ability to consistently provide high quality service and products to its customers.

"Achieving this level of certification again demonstrates our commitment to delivering the highest levels of quality and efficiency," said Manny Gill, Avigilon's Vice President, Global Manufacturing & Supply Chain. "Thanks to the hard work of our manufacturing team at our state-of-the-art facilities in North America, we continue to ensure quality control and create efficiencies in our production to best meet the needs of our customers."

Avigilon is proud to be a North American manufacturer of trusted security solutions, with manufacturing facilities in Richmond, B.C, and Plano, Texas. Manufacturing at state-of-the-art facilities in North America provides strong quality control, access to an experienced local workforce and helps ensure Avigilon can accelerate the speed at which it goes from innovation to a final product and delivery.

About Avigilon

Avigilon Corporation, a Motorola Solutions company, provides trusted security solutions to the global market. Avigilon designs, develops, and manufactures video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.

© 2018, Avigilon Corporation.

