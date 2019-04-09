Avigilon Showcases Next-Generation Analytics at ISC West

As part of Avigilon's end-to-end platform, the versatile H5A camera line lays the foundation for Avigilon's next-generation of intelligent video solutions. The H5A camera line will offer expanded object classification analytics as well as detailed object detection and tracking in crowded scenes, empowering Avigilon Control Center (ACC) operators to detect, verify and act faster by bringing potentially critical events to the forefront of their attention.

Avigilon's H5A camera line brings the next generation of neural network-based video analytic technologies and image processor features to market. Manufactured in North America, the H5A camera line will offer Avigilon's most advanced video analytics to date, leveraging ACC™ software features and AI technology to focus attention on what matters most, provide actionable information to users, and dramatically increase the effectiveness of security systems.

"Our H5A camera line marks the beginning of a new chapter of Avigilon's evolution," said James Henderson, Avigilon's president. "Built with state-of-the art deep learning algorithms, it is designed to recognize and classify different objects such as weapons and backpacks with incredible accuracy, helping bring a more proactive approach to security."

The full H5A camera line is expected to launch in the latter half of 2019.

