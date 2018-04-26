Avigilon Solutions Selected as New Security Standard for Port of Guaymas

As one of Mexico's busiest and most strategically located freight ports, API Guaymas imports and exports nearly 6 million metric tons of cargo to and from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas each year. To strengthen safety and comply with government regulations, the port, in partnership with telecommunications solutions company, Global VoIP de Mexico S.A. de C.V., installed a complete Avigilon security solution that includes Avigilon HD Pro, HD Dome and HD Multisensor cameras, as well as Avigilon Control Center (ACC) video management software and Avigilon network video recorders. The port is also deploying the Avigilon Access Control Manager (ACM) system to secure physical access points throughout its extensive premises.

With resolutions ranging from 8 MP (4K) to 30 MP (7K), Avigilon HD Pro cameras were selected for their ability to cover wide distances between sites with fewer cameras, while simultaneously allowing operators to zoom in with detail to identify and quickly respond to potential security events. Avigilon HD Multisensor cameras were also chosen for their flexible design, which can capture multiple angles up to 360 degrees, enabling maximum scene coverage while minimizing blind spots. Combined with ACC software's advanced search capabilities, these cameras help the port's operators to effectively monitor and accurately verify the location of people and vehicles of interest, saving time and effort during critical investigations.

"Clear video surveillance that can withstand challenging conditions is critical to our ability to protect the port from theft and other security threats," said Axel Humberto Perez Flores, Head of Information Technology for the Port of Guaymas. "With Avigilon's HD cameras and ACC software, our operators can centrally monitor and verify port activities, helping ensure we continue to provide secure transportation and storage services to our clients."

"Transportation projects like the Port of Guaymas face unique challenges in protecting staff and facilities, while also ensuring the safe and efficient handling of cargo," said Ryan Nolan, Avigilon's Senior Vice President, Business Operations. "The comprehensive Avigilon solution installed at the port is an excellent example of how our technology can provide scalable solutions to meet the operational and safety needs of our customers."

