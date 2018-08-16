Avigilon to Provide First Look of AI-Powered H5 Camera Line at GSX 2018

Engineered to be Avigilon's most advanced and intelligent cameras, the H5 camera line will be powered by the latest Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X Vision Processing Unit (VPU), and feature Avigilon's next-generation AI and video analytics technology.

"We are developing our H5 smart camera platform to run sophisticated Deep Neural Networks on the device itself, providing it with powerful new abilities to learn, detect and notify operators of events that may need further investigation," said Dr. Mahesh Saptharishi, Avigilon's Chief Technology Officer. "Like Avigilon, Intel is at the forefront of AI technology innovation and Intel Movidius VPUs will help us further expand the application and use of AI and video analytics to solve real-world challenges."

"Intel Movidius VPUs enable power-efficient hardware acceleration for Deep Neural Networks. The collaboration on this technology with Avigilon will usher in a new generation of video analytics capabilities with deep learning approaches," said Jonathan Ballon, Vice President, Internet of Things Group at Intel. "The H5 camera line's utilization of AI facilitates sophisticated event detection and automatic notification, providing an excellent showcase of the compute capabilities of Intel acceleration technologies, which allow for high performance deep learning applications at the network edge."

Avigilon will preview a first look into the future video analytics capabilities of its H5 camera line at booth 2037 of the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2018 conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Sept. 25 to 27, 2018. The new H5 camera line is expected to launch in 2019.

About Avigilon

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, provides trusted security solutions to the global market. Avigilon designs, develops, and manufactures video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.

© 2018, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON and the AVIGILON logo are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

