Avigilon Unveils Next Generation Multisensor Camera Line

The new H4 Multisensor camera line is Avigilon's most advanced multisensor camera. It provides exceptional coverage, with three or four individually configurable camera sensors that can be positioned for monitoring virtually any area. Each camera sensor incorporates patented Avigilon self-learning video analytics and works with the award-winning AI video search engine Avigilon Appearance Search™ technology. Combined with Avigilon Control Center (ACC) video management software, the H4 Multisensor camera helps operators effectively monitor and accurately verify surveillance video, minimizing blind spots and saving time during critical investigations.

With 9 to 32 MP total resolution, the H4 Multisensor camera delivers broad scene coverage and high image detail. It uses H.265 compression technology to significantly reduce bandwidth and storage requirements, while maintaining clear, detailed images.

The H4 Multisensor camera offers an optional 360 degree content adaptive infrared (IR) module, providing up to 30 meters (100 feet) of consistent lighting and exceptional imaging in low light conditions.

"Our customers choose the Avigilon multisensor platform for its remarkable versatility and performance," said Sergio Parise, Senior Vice President, Product Development. "Adding video analytics and integrating with our AI technology will provide even more value for our customers and their systems."

The H4 Multisensor camera is expected to be available for order in the third quarter of this year. To learn more about the H4 Multisensor, visit avigilon.com/h4-multisensor.

For more information on product availability, please contact http://avigilon.com/contact-sales or come see the product demonstration at IFSEC 2018, ExCeL London stand E100, in London, UK, June 19-21, 2018.

About Avigilon

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, provides trusted security solutions to the global market. Avigilon designs, develops, and manufactures video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.

© 2018, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON, the AVIGILON logo, AVIGILON APPEARANCE SEARCH, AVIGILON CONTROL CENTER, and ACC are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Keep current on Avigilon

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and view Avigilon videos on YouTube.

For further information

Media Enquiries:

Amy Day

Senior Manager, Global Communications

T: (604) 629-5182 x 2625

media@avigilon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avigilon-unveils-next-generation-multisensor-camera-line-300665333.html

SOURCE Avigilon Corporation

Related Links

www.avigilon.com

