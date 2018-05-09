Avigilon Video Analytics Technology Helps Reduce Neighborhood Crime for New York's Long Beach Housing Authority

Committed to providing high-quality housing assistance to its residents, the Long Beach Housing Authority is a government-managed public housing project that owns and manages over 370 affordable rental units. To enhance resident safety, the LBHA installed a complete Avigilon surveillance solution that includes Avigilon HD Pro, HD Dome and HD Multisensor cameras, as well as Avigilon Control Center (ACC) video management software and Avigilon network video recorders.

The LBHA system features Avigilon cameras with patented Avigilon self-learning video analytics, including the award-winning 4K HD Pro camera. Providing high image quality and accurate detection of people and vehicles in critical areas, these cameras notify security staff and allow them to zoom in and quickly identify and respond to potential security events. Avigilon HD Multisensor cameras were also chosen for their flexible design, which can capture multiple angles of street and property areas up to 360 degrees, enabling maximum scene coverage while minimizing blind spots. Using advanced search capabilities in ACC, LBHA's operators can quickly search for and identify people and vehicles of interest, saving time and effort during critical investigations.

"We've seen a dramatic 70 percent reduction of crime in our housing development since installing Avigilon's surveillance system," said Mike Cruz, Executive Director for the Long Beach Housing Authority. "With Avigilon's self-learning video analytics and clear video footage, we're able to quickly and effectively find the critical evidence we need to assist police in investigations, helping make our neighborhood a safer place."

"The demand for video analytics is increasing globally, and we believe that all video surveillance systems will eventually feature video analytics," said Dr. Mahesh Saptharishi, Avigilon's Chief Technology Officer. "The solution deployed by the Long Beach Housing Authority is a great example of how Avigilon self-learning video analytics are increasing the effectiveness of a security system."

