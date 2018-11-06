Avigilon Welcomes New Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications

Mr. Alex Asnovich, named by Forbes as one of the World's Most Influential CMOs, joins Avigilon to expand brand awareness and support growth

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Avigilon Corporation ("Avigilon"), a Motorola Solutions company, is pleased to announce that Alex Asnovich has joined Avigilon as Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications.

Mr. Asnovich brings nearly 20 years of global experience in leading marketing and communications for companies in the security, life safety and technology industries. His proven abilities to build and implement successful marketing strategies will be a key asset in Avigilon's growth. Mr. Asnovich's marketing accomplishments led him to be named one of the "World's Most Influential CMOs" by Forbes Magazine.

"Mr. Asnovich brings a unique combination of industry knowledge and marketing expertise," said James Henderson, Avigilon's President and Chief Operating Officer. "His track record of success in partner marketing, sales enablement and brand strategy will be invaluable assets as we continue to grow our market share and expand into new verticals."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Avigilon during a critical stage in their continued growth," said Mr. Asnovich, Avigilon's Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications. "Avigilon is a formidable force in the security industry and an established leader in providing real-world solutions. Avigilon's AI and analytics are changing the industry by delivering actionable results and I look forward to helping advance the awareness around the challenges they can help solve. I am thrilled with the opportunity to continue to grow our brand and reach new customers."

Mr. Asnovich holds a B.A. degree from Michigan State University and an M.B.A. from Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business.

