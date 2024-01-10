AVIKUS AND AQUASPORT BOATS ANNOUNCE THE FUTURE OF RECREATIONAL SPORT BOATING WITH AI-BASED AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY COLLABORATION

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking partnership that is set to redefine the landscape of recreational sport boating, Avikus and AquaSport Boats proudly announce, in conjunction with the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a collaboration to create the world's first autonomously equipped recreational sport boat company.

Avikus, a trailblazer in Artificial Intelligence, ADAS and Autonomous boat technology, and AquaSport Boats, renowned for their vision and commitment to being a leader in monohull design, are embarking on an exhilarating journey to revolutionize the recreational boating experience. The fusion of Avikus' autonomous prowess and advanced AI with AquaSport's industry vision and market expertise will pave the way for an entirely new era in aquatic adventures.

This collaboration promises to deliver a line of center and dual console recreational sport boats under the Twin Vee brand, each craft meticulously designed, developed, and manufactured to provide an unparalleled boating experience that incorporates advanced navigation assist and autonomous functionality. The first models will make their debut this summer, with additional models being introduced in late 2024 under the Twin Vee, Forza and AquaSport brands.

"This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, technology, and the pursuit of excellence in the recreational boating industry," said Lim Dohyeong, CEO of Avikus. "Together with AquaSport Boats, we are not just introducing a new product; we are unleashing a new era of AI assisted navigation on the open water."

The Avikus and AquaSport collaboration will advance the recreational sport boating market by harnessing the power of AI, sensor fusion, and machine learning to provide a new level of safety, convenience, and confidence to both new and experienced boaters. Avikus' NeuBoat technology will bring the innovations we have seen in the automotive sector to the recreational marine market, such as 360-degree situational awareness, 3D cluster views, advanced route planning, "smart" autopilot navigation that can identify objects and avoid potential collisions, and most importantly, autonomous self-docking capability. These enhancements will attract the next generation of boaters to the market, and aid existing boaters with navigation and docking.

Avikus' NeuBoat autonomous level 2 navigation solution for recreational boats was also recognized this week for innovation at CES. This is the second consecutive year Avikus was recognized by the show in the category "Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility".

"As pioneers in monohull design, AquaSport Boats is thrilled to partner with Avikus to bring autonomous technology to the heart of recreational boating," said Joseph Visconti, President, AquaSport Boats. "This collaboration is not just about creating boats; it's about creating unforgettable experiences for our customers."

In a market that is constantly looking for ways to differentiate through innovation to capture the hearts and minds of the customer, the innovative efforts of Avikus and AquaSport Boats will serve as an example of what is possible for builders wishing to collaborate with Avikus to bring the exhilaration of AI-powered autonomous boating solutions to their owners.

For more information about Avikus visit https://avikus.ai/ and to learn more about AquaSport Boats visit https://aquasportboat.com.

About AVIKUS:

AVIKUS, a startup specialized in autonomous navigation solutions, was established in December 2020 by HD Hyundai, the world's No. 1 shipbuilder. The company's accolades include the successful completion of an autonomous operation demonstration of 12-seater cruise ship over the 10km Pohang Canal for 40 minutes without human intervention, as well as the world's first autonomous navigation cross the ocean with their HiNAS (Hyundai Intelligent Navigation Assistant System) Control AVIKUS presented its autonomous navigation technology at CES2022, and recently announced the successful completion of phase 2 of its autonomous navigation solution, HiNAS Control, in conjunction with winning the orders of 23 large ships from two of the world's major ship builders.

About AquaSport Boats:

AquaSport Boats is a distinguished name in the recreational boating industry, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional design. With a rich history in monohull craftsmanship, AquaSport Boats is a driving force in shaping the future of boating experiences.

