AVILA, a Prominent Miami-based Corporate Firm, Joins Ally Law

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with eighty members in sixty countries, announced today that Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Garro LLP ("AVILA") has joined the organization as the exclusive member for the greater Miami metropolitan area.

AVILA

Juan Pablo Cardinal, an Ally officer and the founding partner at Richards Cardinal et al. in Argentina said, "We are thrilled to welcome AVILA to the network. With sixteen firms throughout Central and South America, we needed a sophisticated partner in Miami, Latin America's financial and business capital. AVILA's practices fit perfectly, and we share a common culture, with a similar dedication to client service and a fierce commitment to independence."

AVILA was founded in 2007 by experienced partners who left one of the largest US firms to launch their own firm. Chambers-ranked in Banking and Finance, AVILA combines Big Law sophistication with the highest levels of client service. Additional practice areas include Corporate, Immigration, Litigation, Real Estate, and IP. Fully bilingual, the firm is notably well-versed in complex cross-border M&A and lending transactions in Latin American markets.

AVILA's managing partner, Patrica Hernandez, commented, "We are very happy to be part of such a prestigious worldwide network as Ally Law, and we look forward to broadening the working opportunities for all alliance members."

About Ally Law

Our 80 independent law firms and 3000 professionals provide comprehensive legal services to major corporations worldwide, delivering local business intelligence and value with global depth and reach. For more information, see https://ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn, Executive Director, Ally Law

+1 612 770 6046, [email protected]

SOURCE Ally Law