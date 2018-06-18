Avino Announces Appointment of New Director and Provides Corporate Update

Mr. Bojtos is a Professional Engineer with over 45 years of worldwide experience in the mining industry. He has an extensive background in corporate management as well as in all facets of the industry from exploration through the feasibility study stage to mine construction, operations and decommissioning.

Mr. Bojtos graduated from the University of Leicester, England in 1972, following which he worked at open-pit iron-ore and underground base-metal and uranium mines in West Africa, the United States and Canada. Following that, he worked in Toronto for Kerr Addison Mines Ltd., a Noranda Group company, in increasingly senior management and officer positions for 12 years. From 1990 to 1992 he was the President & CEO of RFC Resource Finance Corp. developing a zinc mine in Washington State. From 1992 to 1993 Mr. Bojtos was the President & CEO of Consolidated Nevada Goldfields Corp. which operated precious metal mines in the United States. From 1993 to 1995 he was Chairman & CEO of Greenstone Resources Ltd, constructing and operating several gold mines in Central America.

"Peter will be a valued addition to our Board given his extensive mining experience which includes his participation in financings, corporate acquisitions, mergers, development, building and re-opening of 19 mines, and his involvement in the operation of 24 producing mines, and we believe his expertise will assist the company as we continue to grow and move forward with our expansion at the Avino Mine in Durango, as well as the exploration and development of the Bralorne Gold property." said David Wolfin, President and CEO. "Furthermore, I am very pleased that we have a talented group with which to draw from, and the recent promotions within our financial team are well deserved."

In connection with the changes to the Board of Directors, Mr. Ross Glanville has decided to retire and has stepped down as a non-executive Director of Avino. Mr. Glanville's invaluable contributions have been extremely appreciated over the last 4 years, and the Board of Directors wish to thank him for his important service and leadership.

Corporate Development

Avino is also pleased to report that Nathan Harte, CPA has been promoted to Corporate Controller. Nathan joined the team in September 2016 as a Senior Accountant and was quickly promoted to the position of Assistant Corporate Controller. Prior to joining the Avino team, Nathan worked with Deloitte LLP. as a Senior Associate with a focus on assurance and business advisory services.

"I would like to personally thank Nathan for his hard work and diligence while performing his duties and responsibilities. Nathan's role will come with many challenges, and I have full confidence that he will continue to demonstrate his success," stated Malcolm Davidson, Chief Financial Officer.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that Ian Thomson, CPA, CMA has been promoted to Assistant Corporate Controller. Prior to joining the Avino team in 2016, Ian worked as a professional accountant in the real estate sector and focused on internal reporting and various business processes. Ian will continue to be involved with internal and external financial reporting, while assuming a more focused role on finance and accounting associated with operations.

As the Company continues to expand, the integration of finance and accounting into the operational side of our business will be important. I am confident Ian will have many new challenges and I look forward to sharing his success with the rest of the Company;" Malcolm Davidson, Chief Financial Officer.

About Avino

Avino is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico and Canada employing close to 600 people. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino and San Gonzalo Mines near Durango, Mexico, and is currently evaluating the potential economics of possible future production at the Bralorne Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's gold and silver production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property near Durango, Mexico, and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. Avino is committed to managing all business activities in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.

On Behalf of the Board



"David Wolfin"

________________________________

David Wolfin

President & CEO

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

