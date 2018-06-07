Avino Commissions Mill Circuit 4

"With our current expansion nearly complete at the Avino property, we are very excited to add Mill Circuit 4 to our production profile. The new state of the art circuit effectively increases our throughput capacity by 70%, and we expect it to be online full time in early January 2019" said David Wolfin, President and CEO. "I would like to thank our team in Mexico for their hard work, dedication and resourcefulness to get this major project completed."

During the start up, testing and commissioning phase, which is expected to last through the end of 2018, feed to Mill Circuit 4 will come from historic above-ground Avino Mine stockpiles which have approximate feed grades of 51 g/t silver, 0.342 g/t gold, and 0.17% copper. Once complete, Mill Circuit 4 will transition to processing newly-mined mill feed from the San Luis area of the Avino Mine.

Marketing Concentrate from Mill Circuit 4

Avino is currently marketing the concentrate products from Mill Circuit 4, and there has been a very strong response from various trading firms. Proposals are being reviewed to ensure optimum value given the competitive market place for concentrate.

Avino Mine Expansion (San Luis Area)

The San Luis area of the Avino Vein is accessed through a separate portal located approximately 2 km from the main entrance of the Avino Mine (Elena Tolosa area). The current resources at San Luis were included in the most recent resource estimate on the Avino property which can be found in Avino's news release dated February 21, 2018, on Avino's website and under the company's profile on the SEDAR system. The news release was also filed with the SEC on Form 6-K.

Work at San Luis is currently focused on restoration of the main haulage ramp which is expected to be completed near the end of the second quarter 2018. When the haulage ramp is complete, plans are to begin development and drifting on levels 6 and 6.5 followed by levels 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5 and 9. Most of these areas were partially developed during the 1980's and 90's prior to the mine's closure.

Qualified Person

Avino's Mexican projects are under the supervision of Mr. Jasman Yee, P.Eng, Avino director, who is a qualified person ("QP") within the context of National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved all the applicable technical data in this press release.

About Avino

Avino is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico and Canada employing close to 600 people. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino and San Gonzalo Mines near Durango, Mexico, and is currently evaluating the potential economics of possible future production at the Bralorne Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's gold and silver production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property near Durango, Mexico, and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. Avino is committed to managing all business activities in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.

