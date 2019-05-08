Avino Reports Q1 2019 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM: TSX/NYSE American; FSE:GV6, "Avino" or "the Company") released today its consolidated financial results for the Company's first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) can be viewed on the Company's web site at www.avino.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Generated revenues of $6.7 million from the sale of concentrates

from the sale of concentrates Mine operating income of $56 thousand

Net loss after taxes of $0.6 million or ($0.01) loss per share

or loss per share Silver equivalent production of 615,019 ounces 1 , including 268,399 ounces of silver, 1,813 ounces of gold and 1,062,702 pounds of copper

, including 268,399 ounces of silver, 1,813 ounces of gold and 1,062,702 pounds of copper Total consolidated cash cost 2 was $11.44 per silver equivalent payable ounce 1

was per silver equivalent payable ounce Consolidated all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") 2 was $13.81 per silver payable equivalent ounce 1

was per silver payable equivalent ounce Working capital of $10.5 million

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $49 thousand

Cash of $2.5 million was on hand at the end of the quarter

"As a result of the ongoing depressed metals market environment together with the planned 7 day upgrade to the crushing circuit in which all mill circuits were offline, earnings during the first quarter of 2019 were affected" said David Wolfin, President and CEO. "On a positive note, the installation of a tailings thickener commenced which should be completed on schedule and ready for startup in May, 2019. In addition, engineering work is ongoing for a new tailings storage facility in the historic open pit which is already permitted. Furthermore, we are confident that our decision to pursue the mill expansion in 2018 was the right move to position ourselves for the future. I'm proud of our diligent approach to trimming our G&A expenses with a 38% reduction this quarter compared to Q1 2018. We will continue to focus on profitable ounces and keeping costs controlled company-wide."

Operational Highlights

HIGHLIGHTS

(Expressed in US$) First Quarter

2019 First Quarter

2018 Change Operating Tonnes Milled 197,687 140,817 40% Silver Ounces Produced 268,399 309,927 -13% Gold Ounces Produced 1,813 2,065 -12% Copper Pounds Produced 1,062,702 970,165 10% Silver Equivalent Ounces1 Produced 615,019 656,699 -6% Concentrate Sales and Cash Costs Silver Equivalent Payable Ounces Sold2 522,626 566,157 -8% Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Payable Ounce1,2 $11.44 $ 9.63 19% All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Payable Ounce1,2 $13.81 $ 11.74 18%



Financial Highlights

HIGHLIGHTS

(Expressed in 000's of US$) First Quarter

2019 First Quarter

2018 Change Financial Revenues $ 6,711 $ 8,156 -18% Mine operating income $ 56 $ 1,856 -97% Net income (loss) $ (610) $ 818 -175% Cash $ 2,526 $ 2,340 8% Working capital $ 10,507 $ 11,558 -9% Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization ("EBITDA")1 $ 49 $ 1,687 -97% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ - $ 1,501 -100% Per Share Amounts Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") – basic $ (0.01) $ 0.02 -150% Cash flow per share (YTD)1 – basic $ 0.00 $ 0.02 -100%













Financial Results

The Company generated revenues of $6.7 million during Q1 2019; which was 18% lower than Q1 2018. The lower revenues are a result of lower production and lower realized metals prices.

Mine operating income was $56 thousand during Q1 2019, compared to $1.9 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease is reflective of lower realized metal prices, lower grades achieved, depletion at San Gonzalo, as well as the planned 7 day upgrade to the crushing circuit, in which all mill circuits were offline.

During Q1 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $0.6 million or $(0.01) loss per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.02 earnings per share in Q1 2018.

Operational Results

Silver equivalent production for Q1 2019 decreased by 6% to 615,019 oz1 compared to 656,699 oz1 in Q1 2018. Silver production for Q1 2019 decreased 13% to 268,399 oz1 compared to 309,927 oz1 in Q1 2018. Gold production for Q1 2019 decreased by 12% to 1,813 oz compared to 2,065 oz in the corresponding period of 2018. Copper production increased by 10% to 1,062,702 lbs compared to 970,165 lbs in Q1 2018. Total mill feed processed during Q1 2019 increased 40% to 197,687 dry tonnes which comprised 100,922 tonnes from Avino, 17,901 tonnes from San Gonzalo and 78,864 tonnes from AHAG Stockpiles.

Production results for the quarter are reflective of lower grades that were part of the planned mining sequence, as well as the planned 7 day upgrade which was mentioned above. The upgrades to the crushing circuit will ensure that the processing facility will realize more consistent throughput from the crusher during the rainy season in Mexico.

The mill circuit configuration in Q1 2019 was the same as Q4 2018, where Mill Circuit 1 processed material from the San Gonzalo Mine, Mill Circuit 2 processed material from the San Luis area of the Avino Mine, Mill Circuit 3 processed material from Elena Tolosa and Mill Circuit 4 processed material from the AHAG Stockpiles.

At the Avino Mine, silver equivalent ounces1 produced during Q1 2019 totalled 379,798 compared to 480,315 during Q1 2018, a decrease of 21%. The decrease is due to the mill throughput from Avino Mine material which was down 16% on a quarterly basis primarily due to the shutdown of all mill circuits. The downtime was offset by increased efficiencies gained on Mill Circuit 3, as the Company continues to further refine its production process.

On a quarterly basis, copper feed grade increased by 14%, while silver and gold feed grades decreased by

27% and 17%, respectively. The change in grades was due to the mining sequence at the Elena Tolosa and San Luis areas.

Recovery rates for Q1 2019 showed improvement compared with Q1 2018, with increases of 4% in silver, gold, and copper recovery rates.

As a result of the items mentioned above, overall production was down on a silver-equivalent basis by 21% when comparing Q1 2019 to Q1 2018.

At the San Gonzalo Mine, silver equivalent ounces1 produced during Q1 2019 totalled 86,406 representing a decrease of 51% compared to 176,384 in Q1 2018.



During Q1 2019, silver and gold feed grades at San Gonzalo declined by 29% and 50%, respectively, compared to Q1 2018. This, along with a decrease in both silver and gold recovery, resulted in a 51% decrease in silver equivalent ounces produced compared to Q1 2018.

San Gonzalo is approaching its end of life, and the grades, recoveries and production have begun to decline. This is in line with our internal expectations, and the results are indicative of both the decline and the previously mentioned planning upgrades to the crushing circuit. Upon closure, the Company will plan to transition some of the workers from San Gonzalo to the San Luis area.

In Q1 2019, Mill Circuit 4 processed 78,864 tonnes of the AHAG Stockpiles, which represents a 14% increase in throughput compared to Q4 2018, with no comparative figures for Q1 2018 as the Company commencing processing AHAG Stockpiles in May 2018.

During Q1 2019, silver and copper feed grades increased by 2% and 17%, respectively, compared to Q4 2018. Gold feed grade compared to Q4 2018 declined by 7%.

Costs and Capital Expenditures

Consolidated cash costs per AgEq ounce2 during Q1 2019 were $11.44, while the all-in sustaining cash costs per AgEq ounce2 during Q1 2019 were $13.81 compared to $9.63 and $11.74, respectively, during Q1 2018, an increase of 19% for cash costs and a 18% increase in the all-in sustaining cash costs due to grade variation in the current mining areas of the Avino Mine and lower ounces sold as a result of declining grades at San Gonzalo.

All-in sustaining cash cost2 at San Gonzalo during Q1 2019 was $14.21 per AgEq ounce1 compared to $10.69 during Q1 of 2018.

All-in sustaining cash costs2 at Avino during Q1 2019 was $13.94, compared to $12.14 realized during Q1 2018, the increases attributable to the higher costs mentioned above.

All-in sustaining cash costs2 for AHAG stockpiles during Q1 2019 was $12.23, and is compared to Q4 2018 at $7.14, as there are no comparative figures for Q1 2018 as the Company commenced processing AHAG Stockpiles in May 2018.

Capital expenditures during the three months ended March 31, 2019, were $2.5 million compared to compared to $3.6 million for the corresponding period of 2018.

Capital expenditures mainly relate to the upgrades to the crushing circuit which includes all four mill circuits, as well as the installation of the thickener.

Bralorne Mine Update

Avino continued its exploration and drilling campaign at Bralorne in the first quarter of 2019 using flow through funds that were raised in April of 2018. These funds are available to be used by December 31, 2019. An estimated CDN $4.4 million will be spent on diamond drilling to target new discoveries in unexplored portions of the property. Phase One of the drilling proceeded from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019 and targeted underexplored portions of known veins. Phase Two of the drilling will continue from Q1 to Q4, 2109 and will be targeting new discoveries in unexplored portions of the property.

Detailed results from Phase One can be found in press releases dated December 17, 2018 and April 1, 2019 on the Avino website under the news tab or on the Company's profiles on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, as applicable. Preliminary results from Phase two are also outlined in the April 1, 2019 news release.

Non-IFRS Measures

The financial results in this news release include references to cash flow per share, cash cost per silver equivalent ounce, and all-in sustaining cash cost per silver equivalent ounce, all of which are non-IFRS measures. Cash flow per share, cash cost per ounce, and all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce are measures developed by mining companies in an effort to provide a comparable standard of performance. However, there can be no assurance that our reporting of these non-IFRS measures is similar to that reported by other mining companies. Cash flow per share, cash cost per silver equivalent ounce, and all-in sustaining cash cost per silver equivalent ounce are measures used by the Company to manage and evaluate operating performance of the Company's mining operations, and are widely reported in the silver and gold mining industry as benchmarks for performance, but do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and are disclosed in addition to the prescribed IFRS measures provided in the Company's financial statements and MD&A.

Qualified Person(s)

Jasman Yee, P.Eng., Avino Director and Peter Latta, P.Eng, MBA, Senior Technical Advisor, both of whom are qualified persons within the context of National Instrument 43-101 have reviewed and approved the technical data in this document. Avino's Bralorne project is under the supervision of Fred Sveinson, B.A., B.Sc., P. Eng., Senior Mining Advisor, who is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board

"David Wolfin"

________________________________

David Wolfin

President & CEO

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

