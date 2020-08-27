Avino Reports Voting Results of AGM
Aug 27, 2020, 18:38 ET
ASM: TSX/NYSE American
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE American: ASM) (TSX: ASM) (FSE: GV6) ("Avino" or "the Company") is pleased to report that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held on August 27, 2020, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed. 29,992,209 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 35.84% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted.
The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the meeting:
1. Setting the Number of Directors at Five
According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the resolution regarding the setting of the number of Directors at five was passed as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
7,278,383
|
97.26
|
205,151
|
2.74
2. Election of Directors
According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the following directors were elected to the board of directors of the Company as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Ronald Andrews
|
7,234,477
|
96.67
|
249,057
|
3.33
|
Peter Bojtos
|
7,226,675
|
96.57
|
256,864
|
3.43
|
Gary Robertson
|
7,235,022
|
96.68
|
248,513
|
3.32
|
David Wolfin
|
7,232,181
|
96.64
|
251,354
|
3.36
|
Jasman Yee
|
7,243,462
|
96.79
|
240,073
|
3.21
3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors
According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the resolution regarding the appointment and remuneration of Manning Elliott LLP as the Company's auditors was passed as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
28,908,278
|
96.39
|
1,083,931
|
3.61
The Board of Directors appreciate the support of our shareholders.
About Avino
Avino is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's gold and silver production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property near Durango, Mexico, and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.
On Behalf of the Board
"David Wolfin"
_______________________________
David Wolfin
President & CEO
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.
SOURCE Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.