Avino Reports Voting Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting

1. Setting the Number of Directors at Five

According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the resolution regarding the setting of the number of Directors at five was passed as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against











8,031,191 99.00 81,439 1.00

2. Election of Directors

According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the following directors were elected to the board of directors of the Company as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld









Michael Baybak 7,949,309 97.99 163,321 2.01 Ross Glanville 7,938,717 97.86 173,913 2.14 Gary Robertson 7,965,082 98.18 147,548 1.82 David Wolfin 7,973,476 98.28 139,154 1.72 Jasman Yee 7,962,773 98.15 149,857 1.85

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the resolution regarding the appointment and remuneration of Manning Elliott LLP as the Company's auditors was passed as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld











23,410,680 97.20 673,474 2.80

4. Approval of the 2018 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan

According to proxies received and votes conducted by a show of hands, the ordinary resolutions of shareholders regarding the approval of the 2018 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan were passed by a majority of shareholders as follows.



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against











5,144,031 63.41 2,968,599 36.59

5. Approval of the 2018 Restricted Share Unit Plan

According to proxies received and votes conducted by a show of hands, the ordinary resolutions of shareholders regarding the approval of the 2018 Restricted Share Unit Plan were passed by a majority of shareholders as follows.



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against











5,165,997 63.68 2,946,633 36.32

The Board of Directors appreciate the support of our shareholders.

About Avino

Avino is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico and Canada employing close to 600 people, and has created over 1,600 indirect jobs in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino and San Gonzalo Mines near Durango, Mexico, and is currently planning for future production at the Bralorne Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's gold and silver production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property near Durango, Mexico, and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. Avino is committed to managing all business activities in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.

On Behalf of the Board

"David Wolfin"

________________________________

David Wolfin

President & CEO

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

