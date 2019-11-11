AVIO Consulting Among "Best Entrepreneurial Companies In America"

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIO Consulting was recently recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, AVIO Consulting is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.

"To rank alongside some of the country's top companies reaffirms the entrepreneurial success AVIO has achieved, in both quantitative and qualitative measures, and we are excited to continue as one of the fastest-growing names in digital consulting," said Brandon Dean, president of AVIO Consulting. "We are proud of the goals our team has achieved in growing the company into a leader in digital transformation. It is an honor to be recognized as one of Entrepreneur Magazine's most entrepreneurial companies in the country."

AVIO was built on a singular focus of driving digital transformation and helping IT become a catalyst for change within their organization. Accordingly, it now boasts a heritage of success in leading organizations through digital transformation initiatives by applying expertise in integration, application development, and cloud adoption. With a long history of focused results, AVIO delivers digital solutions that disrupt and change entire markets. The company currently has offices in Dallas, Minneapolis, Miami, Seattle, New York, and Buenos Aires, to support customers in automotive manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, software technology, and financial services from around the globe.

"Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "That's why we're excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur360™ ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

ABOUT AVIO CONSULTING

Since 2007, AVIO Consulting has focused on enabling clients to transform their business. AVIO'S singular focus on digital transformation has enabled the company to build an unmatched level of expertise. AVIO's client-first approach and deep technical knowledge have resulted in the firm being recognized as one of the most respected names in digital consulting. AVIO's reputation is built upon assisting clients in defining a vision, delivering innovative projects, and enabling business growth.

