AVIO Consulting Among Fastest Growing Consulting Firms

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIO Consulting, a Texas-based technology consulting company, was recently ranked 25th on ALM's Consulting Magazine Fastest Growing Firms for 2019 – a celebration of the industry's top movers and shakers in terms of revenue growth.

"It is an honor to be ranked as one of Consulting Magazine's Fastest Growing Firms for 2019. We are proud of the success our team has achieved in growing the company into a leading digital transformation firm," said Brandon Dean, president of AVIO Consulting. "Our client-first approach and in-depth technical knowledge have helped us to be recognized as one of the most respected, and fastest-growing, names in digital consulting."

AVIO was built on a singular focus of driving digital transformation and helping IT become a catalyst for change within their organization. Accordingly, it now boasts a heritage of success in leading organizations through digital transformation initiatives by applying expertise in integration, application development, and cloud adoption. With a long history of focused results, AVIO delivers digital solutions that disrupt and change entire markets. The company currently has offices in Dallas, Minneapolis, Miami, Seattle, New York, and Buenos Aires, to support customers in automotive manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, software technology, and financial services from around the globe.

"With this type of growth—an average of 233 percent—there's no doubt these 52 consulting firms are among the fastest-growing in the consulting profession. As a result, they are shaking up the industry as growth brings opportunities," said Joseph Kornik, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of Consulting magazine. "This recognition and award—Consulting's Fastest Growing Firms—is aimed at up-and-coming firms that too often go unrecognized because they are not necessarily the biggest or best-known firms."

To learn more about AVIO Consulting, visit https://www.avioconsulting.com/.

For additional details on Consulting Magazine and the 2019 Fastest Growing Firms visit: http://www.consultingmag.com/.

ABOUT AVIO CONSULTING

Since 2007, AVIO Consulting has focused on enabling clients to transform their business. AVIO'S singular focus on digital transformation has enabled the company to build an unmatched level of expertise. AVIO's client-first approach and deep technical knowledge have resulted in the firm being recognized as one of the most respected names in digital consulting. AVIO's reputation is built upon assisting clients in defining a vision, delivering innovative projects, and enabling business growth.

ABOUT CONSULTING MAGAZINE

Consulting® magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession featuring the latest information on consulting careers, thought leadership and corporate strategies. In addition to providing industry insights, Consulting® hosts award dinners as part of our Achievement Awards series—honoring Women Leaders in Consulting, The Top 25 Consultants, The Rising Stars of the Profession, The Best Firms to Work For, and The Global Leaders in Consulting.

Contact: Dana Rueda

TruePoint Communications

dana@truepointagency.com

972-388-5517

SOURCE AVIO Consulting

Related Links

http://www.avioconsulting.com

