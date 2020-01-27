AVIO Consulting Appoints New VP Of Sales And Marketing

"We are confident that Mike will be a tremendous asset to our firm who will define, document, and execute on his vision for AVIO's sales and marketing processes," said Brandon Dean, president of AVIO Consulting. "Mike's passion for technology and deep knowledge of our industry will help the company reach new heights."

Prior to AVIO Consulting, Slack was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Clevyr, who builds software solutions. Before that, he was the Director of Business Development for Hoegg Software. Slack's passion for tech also inspired him to co-create StarSpace46, a coworking space in Oklahoma City serving tech startups.

AVIO has recently been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by the Inc. 5000 List, Consulting Magazine, and the SMU Cox Dallas 100, among others. Slack's hire was a result of AVIO's desire to keep building momentum for the firm's healthy growth with a clear and strategic vision.

AVIO was built on a singular focus of driving digital transformation and helping IT become a catalyst for change within their organization. Accordingly, it now boasts a heritage of success in leading organizations through digital transformation initiatives by applying expertise in integration, application development, and cloud adoption. With a long history of focused results, AVIO delivers digital solutions that disrupt and change entire markets. The company currently has offices in Dallas, Denver, Oklahoma City, Mexico and Argentina to support customers in automotive manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, software technology, and financial services from around the globe.

