AVIO Consulting Named Solution Partner of the Year: North America by MuleSoft

AVIO Consulting was specifically awarded the MuleSoft Solution Partner of the Year: North America for its Application Reporting and Monitoring Service ("ARMS") managed services offering. AVIO's ARMS provides organizations a fully managed platform to support the development, deployment, and monitoring of applications arranged within the MuleSoft AnyPoint platform so organizations can deliver business value instead of managing their MuleSoft environments.

"We are extremely honored to receive the MuleSoft 2018 Solution Partner of the Year: North America," said Brandon Dean, president of AVIO Consulting. "Our deep knowledge and valuable partnership with MuleSoft, combined with our focus on delivery excellence, enables AVIO to provide a unique service to our clients. We take great pride in the trust our clients put in us to manage and support their MuleSoft systems. It is amazing to be a part of the solutions our clients create via an API-led application network."

AVIO Consulting enables organizations to be agile and responsive to new or changing market dynamics through strategy, implementation, and managed services offerings based on the MuleSoft Anypoint platform.

Leading organizations in the MuleSoft Partner Program provide consulting and services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™, a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates a network of applications, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can unlock new revenue channels, improve customer experiences and drive innovation.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.

About AVIO Consulting

Since 2007, AVIO Consulting has focused on enabling clients to transform their business. AVIO'S singular focus on digital transformation has enabled AVIO to build an unmatched level of expertise. AVIO's client-first approach and deep technical knowledge have resulted in AVIO being recognized as one of the most respected names in digital consulting. AVIO's reputation is built upon their legacy of assisting clients in defining a vision, delivering innovative projects, and enabling business growth. AVIO's projects have spanned the globe as a result of their reputation for delivering success. Visit www.avioconsulting.com for more information.

Media Contact

Kelly Hardwick

TruePoint Communications

Kelly@truepointagency.com

972-388-5526

