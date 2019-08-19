AVIO Consulting Ranks No. 3231 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 108 Percent

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIO Consulting, a top digital transformation consulting firm, today announced it was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies – a first for the company. AVIO Consulting earned a ranking of 3231 with a three-year revenue growth of 108 percent. The impressive list of companies represents a unique look at the most successful organizations within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

"We are honored to be named to this prestigious list of influential companies," said Brandon Dean, president of AVIO Consulting. "We are proud of the goals our team has achieved to grow AVIO into a leading digital transformation solution. Our client-first approach and in-depth technical knowledge has helped us to be recognized as one of the most respected, and fastest growing, names in digital consulting."

AVIO was built on a singular focus on digital transformation and was created to develop an unmatched level of expertise. Accordingly, it now boasts a heritage of success in leading organizations through digital transformation initiatives by applying expertise in mobile, integration, business analytics, and cloud. With a long history of focusing on results, AVIO delivers digital solutions that disrupt and change entire markets. The company currently has offices in Dallas, Minneapolis, Miami, Seattle, New York, and Buenos Aires, to support customers in automotive manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, software technology, and financial services from around the globe.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About AVIO Consulting:

Since 2007, AVIO Consulting has focused on enabling clients to transform their business. AVIO'S singular focus on digital transformation has enabled the company to build an unmatched level of expertise. AVIO's client-first approach and deep technical knowledge have resulted in the firm being recognized as one of the most respected names in digital consulting. AVIO's reputation is built upon assisting clients in defining a vision, delivering innovative projects, and enabling business growth.

