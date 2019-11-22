AVIO Consulting Recognized As One Of The Fastest Growing Companies In Dallas

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIO Consulting was recently recognized by The Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business one of the fastest-growing small private companies in North Texas. This is AVIO's 2nd time on the list and the 29th year that the Caruth Institute has celebrated the innovative spirit, determination and business savvy of area entrepreneurs.

The Cox School's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship ranks the top 100 Dallas privately-held entrepreneurial companies annually based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years. The Institute, working with the accounting firm BKD LLP CPAs and Advisors examined sales from hundreds of companies for 2016 to 2018, the last year for which complete data is available. The winners represent a broad spectrum of Dallas-area businesses.

"These companies are the unsung heroes of the Dallas-area economy," said Mak. "They are entrepreneurial dynamos, creating products and/or services that in turn create jobs and generate income for their owners, not to mention the millions of dollars they collectively contribute to our economy. For almost three decades now, it has been our honor at the Caruth Institute of Entrepreneurship to shine the spotlight on the critical role of entrepreneurship in the DFW economy. Congratulations to this year's Dallas 100™ honorees."

Dallas 100™, co-founded by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute, honors the ingenuity, commitment and perseverance of the fastest-growing privately held entrepreneurial businesses in the Dallas area. This year's winning companies collectively generated 3.5 billion in sales in 2018, according to Simon Mak, the Linda A. and Kenneth R. Morris Endowed Director of the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SMU Cox. Collectively, the companies grew at an average annual growth rate of 82 percent from 2016 to 2018. Together, they created almost 7,000 jobs in that same period.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Dallas 100 fastest-growing companies," said Brandon Dean, president of AVIO Consulting. "We are proud of the growth our team has been able to reach, propelling AVIO forward to become a leader in digital transformation. This award reaffirms the success AVIO has been able to reach, both locally and nationally, and we are excited to continue our progress as one of the fastest-growing companies in Dallas."

AVIO was built on a singular focus of driving digital transformation and helping IT become a catalyst for change within their organization. Accordingly, it now boasts a heritage of success in leading organizations through digital transformation initiatives by applying expertise in integration, application development, and cloud adoption. With a long history of focused results, AVIO delivers digital solutions that disrupt and change entire markets. The company currently has offices in Dallas, Minneapolis, Miami, Seattle, New York, and Buenos Aires, to support customers in automotive manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, software technology, and financial services from around the globe.

To qualify for the Dallas 100, companies must be headquartered in DFW, and be independent, privately held corporations, proprietorships or partnerships as of May 1, 2019. The company must have at least three years history with sales of at least $500,000, but less than $75 million in fiscal year 2016. Companies that submitted an application were judged on their sales growth over the last three years as well as have credit report and character satisfactory to the Dallas 100 judges.

To learn more about AVIO Consulting, visit https://www.avioconsulting.com/ .

For additional details on the 2019 SMU Cox Dallas 100 and the companies recognized, visit: https://www.smu.edu/cox/Centers-and-Institutes/Caruth-Institute-for-Entrepreneurship/Dallas-100

ABOUT AVIO CONSULTING

Since 2007, AVIO Consulting has focused on enabling clients to transform their business. AVIO'S singular focus on digital transformation has enabled the company to build an unmatched level of expertise. AVIO's client-first approach and deep technical knowledge have resulted in the firm being recognized as one of the most respected names in digital consulting. AVIO's reputation is built upon assisting clients in defining a vision, delivering innovative projects, and enabling business growth.

