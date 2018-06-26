AVIO Consulting's Cloud Solutions Provide Critical Security, Dependability

It is common for companies to unknowingly expose their sensitive data. Cloud security helps organizations protect their application programming interface (APIs) so they have confidence that the information they reveal is being accessed and utilized by the proper parties, partners, and channels. According to a leading research and advisory company, by 2022, API abuses will be the most-frequent attack route resulting in data breaches.

Through adding security profiles and implementing additional layers of protection, clients trust AVIO's cloud consulting services to strategically and efficiently manage and secure their information.

"We make certain there is a robust amount of security at the forefront of digital initiatives," said Brandon Dean, president of AVIO Consulting. "Almost every company has the concern that there is exposed data the company does not know about because they haven't thought through their security plan. AVIO provides the security and assurance by protecting APIs from malicious use by helping organizations ensure comprehensive security measures are designed and implemented."

AVIO's goal is to empower clients to become more responsive to changing markets through strategy, implementation, and managed services offerings. While securing a company's data and information, clients and approved outside users are able to easily access their information reliably. AVIO implements digital strategies specific to each client scenario designed to meet a variety of business objectives and improve performance.

Additionally, AVIO's strategy takes advantage of its extensive knowledge to optimize a company's performance and bottom line. AVIO's process background, which focuses on big-picture business objectives, provides a well-rounded engagement, more than simply integrating tasks.

