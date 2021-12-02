Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC and Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC Top MedReps Best Places to Work in Medical Sales

97 percent of respondents rated pay and leadership the most important considerations in an employer. Pay and leadership were closely followed by culture, which 95 percent of respondents ranked as one of the top considerations in an employer.

"Recognition by MedReps as one of the Best Places to Work in Medical Sales for the fourth consecutive year is proof positive of Alora's unwavering commitment to our people and entrepreneurial spirit," said Chief Executive Officer Harold "Art" Deas.

"The foundation that makes our company so successful is that we are equally as passionate about our workforce and company culture as we are investing in our communities and providing best-in-class product offerings."

MedReps survey respondents noted that both organizations fostered strong connections, characterizing the workforce as "family." Additionally, strong leadership and positive company culture were noted as key reasons Avion and Acella are great places to work. Overall, the organizations received strong marks across age groups and gender, although both brands were even more popular among its female workforce.

Learn more about working at Alora and its subsidiaries and browse the company's current openings at https://www.acellapharma.com/careers/.

About Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is a specialty pharmaceutical company formed to develop, acquire and market a portfolio of innovative pharmaceutical products in the Women's Health and other therapeutic categories aligned with our mission to improve the quality of patient lives. Avion Pharmaceuticals focuses on identifying opportunities to develop, acquire and enhance the market potential of innovative, commercially available therapeutics and late-stage development drugs to fulfill unmet medical needs. For additional information about Avion Pharmaceuticals please contact the company at 888-612-8466. For more information, visit www.avionrx.com.



About Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Acella develops markets, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of non-branded pharmaceutical and other products in the areas of Dermatology, Women's Health, Pediatrics and other applications. Acella specializes in identifying and bringing to market quality, affordable products to customers and patients. For additional information please contact Acella at 678-325-5189 or visit www.acellapharma.com.

