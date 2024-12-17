Avion Solutions Names Brian Wylie as Chief Operating Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions, a leading provider of aerospace and defense services, is excited to announce the appointment of Brian Wylie as the company's new Chief Operations Officer. Wylie, who currently serves as the Chief Growth Officer, will transition into this key leadership role at the end of this year.

"Brian's 15+ years of dedication as an employee-owner at Avion have provided him with an unparalleled understanding of our core capabilities, as well as the needs, priorities, and challenges of our customers," said Evan Wagner, President and CEO of Avion Solutions. "His extensive experience, coupled with his passion for our mission, makes him the ideal leader to guide our operations into the future."

A U.S. military veteran, Wylie holds a Bachelor of Science from Columbia College and a Master of Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

About Avion Solutions

Avion Solutions is a 100% employee-owned leader in aerospace and defense, with over 30 years of expertise in delivering innovative solutions to the Warfighter. Recognized as a multiple-time Small Business of the Year and Best Places to Work® award winner, Avion is committed to excellence and mission success. Learn more at www.avionsolutions.com.

