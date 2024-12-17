Avion Solutions Names Brian Wylie as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Avion Solutions Inc.

Dec 17, 2024, 09:00 ET

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions, a leading provider of aerospace and defense services, is excited to announce the appointment of Brian Wylie as the company's new Chief Operations Officer.  Wylie, who currently serves as the Chief Growth Officer, will transition into this key leadership role at the end of this year.

"Brian's 15+ years of dedication as an employee-owner at Avion have provided him with an unparalleled understanding of our core capabilities, as well as the needs, priorities, and challenges of our customers," said Evan Wagner, President and CEO of Avion Solutions. "His extensive experience, coupled with his passion for our mission, makes him the ideal leader to guide our operations into the future."

A U.S. military veteran, Wylie holds a Bachelor of Science from Columbia College and a Master of Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

About Avion Solutions
Avion Solutions is a 100% employee-owned leader in aerospace and defense, with over 30 years of expertise in delivering innovative solutions to the Warfighter. Recognized as a multiple-time Small Business of the Year and Best Places to Work® award winner, Avion is committed to excellence and mission success. Learn more at www.avionsolutions.com.

 

SOURCE Avion Solutions Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Avion Solutions Expands its Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of SRA, Inc.

Avion Solutions Expands its Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of SRA, Inc.

Avion Solutions, a leader in aerospace engineering, airworthiness, and integrated product support is pleased to announce the successful acquisition...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Homeland Security

Homeland Security

News Releases in Similar Topics