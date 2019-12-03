Avionics and Radio Test Market to Reach US$ 2.1 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Avionics and Radio Test Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft and Defense & Security), by Stage Type (Aircraft-based Test and Ground-based Test), by Product Type (Avionics Test, Radio Test, and Synthetic Test), by End-User Type (Avionics and Radio Manufacturers, Airframe Manufacturers, Worldwide Government & Military Entities, and Defense Contractors), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's avionics and radio test market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report segments and analyses the market in the most detailed and comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Avionics and Radio Test Market: Highlights

Avionics and radio systems continue to advance at a rapid pace in the aviation industry. The demand for advanced test solutions is driven by various factors such as high-speed and high-bandwidth avionics. With the increased complexity of avionics and radio systems in the aerospace and defense industry, customers are facing challenges in the testing, validation, and verification of these modern systems. This trend is changing the face of the test equipment market as well as is accelerating the need for flexible and scalable test solutions. The increasing pace of technology change, system complexity, and changing standards and regulations are contributing significantly towards changing dynamics of the test equipment market. Analogously, built-in-test equipment (BITE) is used in commercial as well as military aircraft, which refers to the fault management and diagnose of avionics and radio equipment built in the airborne system.

The demand for test and measurement equipment in the aerospace industry has been vigorous over the past few years whose credit goes to the excellent organic growth of both civil as well as military aviation coupled with ongoing advancements in technologies, necessitating the importance to equipment. The aerospace & defense industry has been one of the biggest users of test and measurement equipment in which avionics and test equipment play the major role. It is estimated that the market for avionics and radio test is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 2.1 billion in 2025.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/668/avionics-and-radio-test-market.html

Based on the platform type, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing deliveries of commercial and regional aircraft to support rising air passenger traffic, growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, and expanding aircraft fleet size are the key growth drivers of the segment's market. A320neo family, B787, and A350XWB would remain the growth engines of the market. Defense & Security segment is also estimated to generate a sizeable demand for test equipment in the coming five years.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into avionics test, radio test, and synthetic test. Radio test is expected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. Radio test systems are majorly used to test military radio and private mobile radio in commercial aircraft. However, recent developments in the areas of synthetic test are likely to transform the present market scenario. It is expected that synthetic test systems will be used to test various applications of avionics and radio systems used in aircraft and helicopters.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Exclusive Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/668/avionics-and-radio-test-market.html

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for avionics and radio tests during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world. Increasing defense budget from the past three years (2016-2018) coupled with increasing demand for F-35 and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft is the driver behind the growing demand for test and measurement equipment in the country. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defense budget of key economies, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ). The region owns the largest fleet of commercial aircraft for which there is a colossal requirement for test and measurement equipment.

Some of the major players in the avionics and radio test market are Viavi Solutions, Inc., Tel-Instrument Electronics Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Inc., National Instrument Corporation, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, General Dynamics Corporation, the Boeing Company, and Teradyne, Inc. Formation of long-term contracts, new product developments, and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In recent years, the market is witnessing a gradual consolidation as major players are acquiring other players to strengthen their product portfolio and expand their geographical reach. For instance, in 2019, Astronics Corporation acquired Freedom Communication Technologies to strengthen its position in the radio test market. Similarly, in 2018; Viavi Solutions, Inc. acquired Cobham's AvComm (Advanced Communication and connectivity) business unit to diversify its operation into military, public safety, and avionics test markets.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the avionics and radio test market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Avionics and Radio Test Market, By Platform Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Defense and Security (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Avionics and Radio Test Market, By Stage Type:

Aircraft-based Test (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ground-based Test (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Avionics and Radio Test Market, By Product Type:

Avionics Test (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Radio Test (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Synthetic Test (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Avionics and Radio Test Market, By End-User Type:

Avionics and Radio Manufacturers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airframe Manufacturers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Worldwide Government & Military Entities (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Defense Contractors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Avionics and Radio Test Market, By Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Aerospace-Defense.html

Some of our other related premium market reports are:

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

SOURCE Stratview Research