Avionics Display Market to grow by USD 1.33 Billion (2024-2028), driven by rising automation demand, Report highlights AI-driven market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global display for avionics applications market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.46% during the forecast period. Growing demand for automation is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of automatic ground collision avoidance system (auto-gcas). However, barriers to adoption of new technologies and equipment poses a challenge. Key market players include Astronautics Corp. Of America, Astronics Corp., Avidyne Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., FDS Avionics Corp., Gables Engineering Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Nytric Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., RTX Corp., ScioTeq BV, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global display for avionics applications market 2024-2028

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Avionics Applications Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the areas of Primary Flight Displays and Multifunction Displays. Smaller displays under 5 inches are popular for military applications, while larger displays between 5 to 10 inches and greater than 10 inches cater to commercial aviation. Enhanced safety and situational awareness are key trends, with automated flight control and lightweight components also in demand. Display blackouts and system failures are major concerns, driving the need for large-format multi-functional displays, external display processors, video sensors, FLIR, and radar. Defense plans rely on advanced avionics, including weapons, cameras, and user interfaces. New aircraft, such as the Checkmate fighter, feature portrait orientation radars and full-glass cockpits with flight-control computers. Commercial aircraft focus on air traffic, load factor, and flight data. Modern cockpit displays offer touchscreens, wide viewing angles, high-resolution graphics, and heads-up displays. The aerospace industry seeks display solutions with smart displays, augmented reality, and digital cockpits to improve flight safety. Power consumption and contrast ratio are crucial factors, with liquid crystal displays being widely used. The Avionics Application Market serves pilots and civil and military aviation with flight instruments and outside views.

The avionics market has seen significant advancements in technology to enhance aviation safety. In 2010, NASA, the US Air Force, and Lockheed Martin developed the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (auto-GCAS) to prevent aircraft accidents. This system continuously monitors an aircraft's position and distance from the ground, providing real-time status to pilots and assisting during critical situations. In 2022, the US military aviation specialists required upgrades to the flight-control software in Navy combat aircraft to minimize ground collisions. The Boeing Company provided the solution with advanced software upgrades for their defense, space, and security division.

Market Challenges

The Avionics Applications Market encompasses various display solutions for the Aviation industry, including Primary Flight Displays and Multifunction Displays in various sizes: less than 5 inches, 5 to 10 inches, and greater than 10 inches. These displays are essential for military and commercial aircraft, enhancing safety and situational awareness with automated flight control, lightweight components, and enhanced contrast ratio. However, challenges include display blackouts, system failure, and power consumption. Large-format multi-functional displays, external display processors, video sensors like FLIR and Radar, weapons, cameras, and defense plans are integral to military avionics. Commercial aircraft require displays for air traffic, load factor, and flight data. Modern cockpit displays include touchscreens, wide viewing angles, high-resolution graphics, and user interfaces for pilots, offering outside views and heads-up displays. The market includes smart displays, augmented reality, and digital cockpits, with ongoing advancements in military and civil aviation.

In the avionics market for commercial aircraft applications, regulatory compliance is a top priority. Vendors supplying avionic systems must adhere to stringent regulations set by organizations like the FAA, ICAO, and EASA to ensure passenger safety. Advanced technologies undergo thorough testing and certification processes before implementation. However, introducing new technologies comes with challenges, including high costs and the requirement for specialized expertise. The increasing demand for efficient, lightweight, dependable, and long-lasting equipment drives up research and development expenses.

Segment Overview

This display for avionics applications market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Civil aviation

1.2 Military aviation Type 2.1 In-flight display

2.2 Heads-up display (HUD) Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Civil aviation- The civil aviation display market is segmented into primary flight displays (PFDs) and multifunctional displays (MFDs), based on display technologies and applications. PFDs provide pilots with vital flight information, including altitude, speed, and navigational data, using LCD or OLED technologies. MFDs offer a range of functions, from navigation and communication to engine monitoring and weather information, and may include head-up displays (HUDs). Avionics systems incorporate various displays, such as cockpit displays, cabin management displays, test and maintenance displays, and emergency and warning displays. Touchscreen technology enhances these displays, providing an intuitive user interface. In 2020, the civil aviation industry faced challenges due to COVID-19, leading to a decline in air passenger traffic and a reduction in aircraft orders. However, the resumption of manufacturing plants and increasing demand for single-engine and multi-engine piston aircraft are driving market growth. Innovations in display technology, such as the integration of HUDs, are also contributing to market expansion. For instance, China's mandatory adoption of HUDs by 2025 will increase the demand for avionics application displays.

Research Analysis

The Display for Avionics Applications market encompasses a range of primary flight displays and multifunction displays used in the Aviation industry. These displays come in various sizes, including less than 5 inches, 5 to 10 inches, and greater than 10 inches. They are employed in both military and commercial aviation, including new aircraft and cockpit components. These displays offer enhanced safety and situational awareness for pilots by providing modern cockpit displays with touchscreens, wide viewing angles, and high-resolution graphics. They can also include automated flight control systems, outside views, and user interfaces for cockpit instruments and head-up displays. Lightweight components ensure reduced weight in aircraft design. Avionics applications continue to evolve, offering advanced features for flight safety and improved operational efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Display for Avionics Applications market encompasses a range of primary flight displays and multifunction displays, available in sizes less than 5 inches, 5 to 10 inches, and greater than 10 inches. These displays are integral to both military and commercial aviation industries, enhancing safety and situational awareness in new aircraft cockpits. They serve as cockpit components, providing automated flight control, lightweight components, and advanced features like external display processors, video sensors, FLIR, radar, weapons, and cameras. These displays are designed for various orientations, including portrait orientation, and offer enhanced functionality with radars, full-glass cockpits, and flight-control computers. They cater to commercial aircraft, providing air traffic, load factor, and flight data information to pilots. The market also includes advanced technologies like touchscreens, wide viewing angles, high-resolution graphics, and smart displays with augmented reality capabilities. The Display for Avionics Applications market is crucial for defense and aerospace industries, contributing to defense plans and aircraft deliveries, as well as the development of digital cockpits and heads-up displays for military aviation and civil aviation.

