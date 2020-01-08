Avionics Market Size to Reach USD 81.50 Billion by 2026; Market to Witness Remarkable Growth on Account of Adoption of Internet of Things, Says Fortune Business Insights™

PUNE, India, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Avionics Market size is likely to gain impetus from the advent of IoT in the aviation industry worldwide. Fortune Business Insights™ in their report titled, "Global Avionics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By System (Hardware Systems (Flight Management System (FMS), Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS), Electrical System, Emergency System, Mission & Tactical System, Health Monitoring System, Inflight Entertainment System, Collision Avoidance System, Weather System) and Software Systems), Platform (Commercial, Military, Business Jets, General Aviation, and Helicopters), End-Use (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," elaborately discusses the market and its major growth trajectories in details.

Avionics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

According to the current Avionics Market trends, the global Avionics Market size is projected to rise from USD 57.71 Billion in 2018 to reach a value of USD 81.50 Billion by 2026. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026, and the market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.86%.

List of significant players mentioned in Avionics Market research report include;

Transdigm Group

Teledyne Technologies

NUCON AEROSPACE

L3Harris Technologies

GE

Collins Aerospace

CCX Technologies

Avilution

uAvionix

Thales Group

Safran

Meggitt

Honeywell International

Garmin

Cobham

BAE Systems



Advent of Internet of Things in Aviation Industry to Bode Well for Market

The adoption of next-generation flight management system providing mission planning capabilities with improved air traffic management functionality and reduction in operation cost is a major factor promoting the Avionics Market growth. Additionally, the advancement of IoT in aviation technology, the rise in the number of up-gradation programs from leading OEMs, is further prognosticated to promote the Avionics Market growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Register Faster Growth Rate on Account of Increasing Number of Air Passengers

From a geographical perspective, North America is anticipated to hold the leading global Avionics Market share on account of the rising demand for aircraft for both commercial and defense purposes. Besides this, there is a surge in demand for advanced helicopters and fighter aircraft from the US defense sector will help to augment the regional Avionics Market size in the coming years. Furthermore, the presence of major manufacturers such as Honeywell, Esterline Technologies, and United Technologies Corporation, I further expected to help North America continue its dominance in the coming years as well. However, there is a huge decline in the aircraft market due to production cutting, especially in North America. In 2019, Boeing have shut down the production of 737 max aircraft models, which has affected the overall demand for avionics systems in the region.

On the other side, Asia Pacific Avionics Market growth rate is likely to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period on account of the increase in the number of passengers traveling by air, rise in disposable incomes of people and rapid urbanization especially in the developing nations such as China and India. Furthermore, the rise in investments made in the aviation sector from countries such as Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and others is likely to help this region attract high Avionics Market revenues at a rapid pace in the future.

Joint Development and Business Expansion Strategies to Intensify Market Competition

Players are adopting strong strategies such as the adoption of IoT, geographical expansion, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market. Market vendors are also investing in research and development, joint development, long terms agreements and contracts, and other strategies to attract high Avionics Market revenue in the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

A comprehensive analysis of the Avionics Market with base and forecast figure and CAGRs

Growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities of the market.

List of significant players and important strategies adopted by them

In-detailed segmentation of the market and names of leading segments

Key industry insights

Major Industry developments

Other Avionics Market trends

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions



Overview of Avionics Market by Key Countries, 2018



Technological Advancements in Avionics Systems



Porter Five Forces of the Global Avionics Market



Supply Chain/ Value Chain Analysis

Global Avionics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System



Hardware





Flight Management System (FMS)







Communication, Navigation, Surveillance (CNS)







Electrical System







Emergency System







Mission &Tactical System







Inflight Entertainment System







Health Monitoring System







Collision Avoidance System







Weather System





Software





Safety-Critical Airborne Software







Mission Flight Management Software







Flight Management Software







Aircraft Health Diagnostic Software







Training & Simulation Software







Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform

Commercial



Military



Business Jets



General Aviation



Helicopters

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use

OEM



Aftermarket

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America



Europe



Asia pacific

pacific

Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!

Some of the key industry developments in the Avionics Market are:

April 2018 – A contract worth more than USD25 million was signed to supply advanced FliteLineTM navigation and communication radios to Boeing by Cobham plc. These radios are meant for utilization by the United States Air Force for retrofit in more than 450 Northrop T-38c military trainer aircraft.

March 2019 – A USD 43.3 Million was signed by Harris Corporation with the government of Kuwait for providing electronic warfare (EW) avionics. This will help to protect the Kuwaiti combat aircraft from missiles.

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights