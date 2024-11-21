Avirmax Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Trial of ABI-110, a Groundbreaking Gene Therapy for Wet AMD Including PCV

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax Biopharma, Inc., a leader in the development of innovative gene therapies, today announced that the first patient has been successfully dosed in the Phase I/IIa clinical trial of ABI-110, the company's first gene therapy drug for the treatment of Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) including Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy (PCV).

"We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone in the clinical investigation of ABI-110" said Shawn Liu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Avirmax Biopharma Inc. "ABI-110 has the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for Wet AMD and PCV."

"Dosing the first patient marks a pivotal step forward in Avirmax's mission to bring transformative gene therapies to patients suffering from severe retinal diseases.," said Wendy Murahashi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Avirmax Biopharma Inc..

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy (PCV) are serious retinal diseases that can lead to severe vision loss. Current treatments often require frequent injections and provide only temporary relief. ABI-110 has the potential to offer a more durable and effective solution by addressing the root causes of these conditions at the genetic level.

ABI-110, Avirmax Biopharma's proprietary gene therapy, utilizes an engineered capsid, AAV2.N54, to efficiently deliver therapeutic transgene to the macular retina. This approach aims to provide a long-lasting solution that goes beyond the limitations of current treatments. The Phase 1 clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of ABI-110 in patients with Wet AMD and PCV.

About Avirmax Biopharma

Avirmax Biopharma Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing next-generation gene therapies for wet AMD, PCV, geographic atrophy (GA), dry AMD, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Utilizing proprietary AAV vector technologies, Avirmax Biopharma aims to deliver safe, effective, and accessible gene therapies to improve patient outcomes and preserve vision. Visit us at https://avirmax.com/biopharma/ for more information.

Contact

June Song, Associate Director for Operations
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-510-641-0201

Address
25503 Whitesell Street
Hayward 94545 CA
USA

