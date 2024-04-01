Avirmax Biopharma Inc. to Present at the 2024 ARVO Annual Meeting in Seattle

HAYWARD, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax Biopharma Inc., will make three scientific presentations at the 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting in Seattle between May 5th and 9th, 2024. ARVO is the largest international society dedicated to ophthalmology and vision-related topics.

Dr. Shengjiang Liu, Ph.D. Chief Executive and Scientific Officer, is invited to present "Systematic comparison of rAAV vectors manufactured using large-scale suspension cultures of Sf9 and HEK293 cells", at the 2024 ARVO Symposium on "Developing gene therapy for glaucoma neuroprotection: Opportunities and challenges", May 9, 8 – 10 am.

In addition to the invited talk, there will be two more scientific presentations from Avirmax Biopharma and an exhibitor booth #1604 to showcase the latest progress and data package:

Title: Novel AAV2 capsid expressing Aflibercept shows efficacy and sustainability in rabbit DL-AAA model

Presenter: Sameera Peraramelli, Ph.D.

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Session: AMD: Translational studies

Date and time: May 9, 2024 from 11:45 AM to 1:30 PM

Title: Macular retina-targeting AAV capsid identified through multi-species screening in mice, rabbits, pigs, and monkeys

Presenter: Shengjiang Liu, Ph.D.

Presentation Type: Poster Session

Session: Gene and cell therapies and other novel therapeutics I

Date and time: May 8, 2024 from 2:15 PM to 4:00 PM

These presentations will focus on Avirmax Biopharma's lead candidate ABI-110 for wet AMD and PCV using a proprietary novel capsid AAV2.N54. AAV2.N54 was developed through capsid engineering and showed significantly improved tropism to the macular retina over wildtype serotypes and AAV2.7m8 in mice, rabbits, pigs, and non-human primates. Avirmax Biopharma has completed cGMP manufacturing of ABI-110 using VSaf™ rAAV Production Platform with Sf-rhabdovirus free Sf9 cells and presently prepares regulatory submission for clinical investigations.

About Avirmax Biopharma Inc.

Avirmax Biopharma Inc. is a San Francisco-based company specializing in developing rAAV-mediated therapeutics for ocular diseases using its AAV engineering technologies and Sf9-based AAV manufacturing platform. Since its inception, Avirmax Biopharma has been dedicated to developing safe, effective, affordable, and accessible AAV gene therapy products for the unmet needs of patients. Visit us at avirmax.com for more information.

