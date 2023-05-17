Avirmax Biopharma Inc. Will Present at the 26th ASGCT 2023 Annual Conference in Los Angeles

News provided by

Avirmax

17 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

HAYWARD, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax Biopharma Inc. (ABI), Chief Executive and Scientific Officer, Shengjiang Shawn Liu will present results of a three-year study that systematically compared the recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) vector products manufactured using insect Sf9 and human HEK293 cell culture systems at the 26th ASGCT annual conference in Los Angeles, at 2:30 pm. of May 18. This study has also been published as abstract No.113 of the 26th ASGCT annual conference, by Shengjiang Liu et al of Avirmax Biopharma Inc., co-authorship with Dr. Fang Liu and Dr. Ryan Leib, Stanford University Mass Spectrometry, and Dr. Yanbao Yu, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Delaware University.

Continue Reading

rAAV is the main delivery method for in vivo gene therapy. HEK293 and rBac-Sf9 cell culture systems are the two main platforms currently being used for the production of rAAV products. Highly purified rAAV vectors, manufactured by Avirmax CMC Inc., were used for the thoroughly comparative studies that include assays for AAV vector purity, genome integrity, vector sequence identity, and abundance by the next generation sequencing (NGS), capsid post-translational modifications (PTM) by the LC-MS/MS, vector infectivity, in vitro transduction of human cell lines, expression of the gene of interest (GOI), and in vivo efficacy using a mouse prophylaxis model.

Overall, this work detected notable differences in the physiochemical characteristics of rAAV vectors produced by rBac-Sf9 and HEK293 cell culture systems.  The rBac-AAV had 5% or 8% higher vector genome content, 10-fold lower host cell and rep/cap plasmid DNA, and 4-fold less chimeric events with host cell DNA than HEK293-AAV. However, the in vitro and in vivo biological functions of the rAAV products from both systems were highly comparable.

Since its founding, Avirmax Biopharma Inc. has been focusing on developing effective and cheaper gene therapy products for unmet needs of patients.

About Avirmax Biopharma Inc.

Avirmax Biopharma Inc. is a subsidiary of Avirmax Inc.in San Francisco Bay Area. The company specializes in developing rAAV-mediated therapeutics for ocular diseases using its strong protein and rAAV engineering technologies. Visit us at avirmaxBP.com for more information.

Contact

Please contact
June Song, Associate Director for Operations
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-510-641-0201

Address
25503 Whitesell Street, Hayward, CA 94545
Hayward 94545 CA
USA

SOURCE Avirmax

Also from this source

Grand Opening of Avirmax CMC Inc's Gene Therapy CDMO Facility

Avirmax CMC Inc. Launches AAV Production with Sf Rhabdovirus-free Cell Lines (Sf-RVF™)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.