Avirmax Inc. to Present at the ARVO Frontiers in Ocular Gene Therapy Research Conference

News provided by

Avirmax

Nov 11, 2024, 15:30 ET

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax's Chief Executive and Scientific Officer, Dr. Shengjiang Shawn Liu, Ph.D., will chair the upcoming session of "Acceleration of AAV Gene Therapy for Ocular Diseases: Improving Delivery and Quality, at the Virtual Frontiers in Ocular Gene Therapy Research Conference, November 13th, 12:00 – 1:15 pm ET. The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), is the largest international society dedicated to ophthalmology and vision (https://www.arvo.org).

Continue Reading

AAV is the top vector choice for use in gene therapies for its stable expression, strong biosafety rating, low immunogenicity, convenient ocular delivery routes and high product stability. Dr. Liu will present "Development and implementation of the recombinant baculovirus-Sf9 Cell (VSaf™AAV) platform technology for in AAV GMP production for human ocular gene therapy", at the virtual ARVO conference session. This presentation will explore the AAV platform technology, (VSaf™ AAV), used in manufacturing of gene therapy vectors for use in ocular applications. Vector quality control testing and viral safety will be discussed.

The VSaf™ rAAV platform technology can yield AAV vector as high as 8x1015 vg/liter using VSaf™ Sf9 cell culture. The platform technology was used for ABI-110 GMP clinical manufacturing. ABI-110, an AAV vector carrying vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antagonist gene has received IND approval from the FDA to initiate Phase I/IIa trials in the US in May of this year.  The clinical trial is currently enrolling clinical patients at multiple sites across the country (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06550011).

About Avirmax Inc.
Avirmax Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a clinical stage company specializing in developing next-generation gene therapies for wet AMD, PCV, geographic atrophy (GA), dry AMD, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Using its AAV engineering technologies and Sf9-based AAV manufacturing platform, Avirmax aims to deliver safe, effective, and accessible gene therapies to improve patient outcomes and preserve vision. Visit us at avirmax.com for more information.

Contact

June Song, Associate Director for Operations
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-510-641-0201

Address
25503 Whitesell Street
Hayward 94545 CA
USA

Frontiers in Ocular Gene Therapy Research Conference
Virtual | Nov. 13 - 14
Registration open

SOURCE Avirmax

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Avirmax Biopharma Inc. to Exhibit Development of Next Generation Gene Therapies for Ocular Diseases at the AAO 2024 Annual Meeting in Chicago

Avirmax Biopharma Inc. to Exhibit Development of Next Generation Gene Therapies for Ocular Diseases at the AAO 2024 Annual Meeting in Chicago

Avirmax Biopharma Inc. (ABI) team will attend AAO 2024, the American Academy of Ophthalmology's annual meeting in Chicago, October 17-21, 2024....
Avirmax CMC Successfully Delivers First GMP Lot of AAV Vector Product for Clinical Trial Use

Avirmax CMC Successfully Delivers First GMP Lot of AAV Vector Product for Clinical Trial Use

Avirmax CMC, a leader in the innovation and manufacture of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated biotherapeutics, announces the successful...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics